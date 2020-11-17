DOVER, N.H. – St. Thomas Aquinas High School has released its first-quarter honor roll. Local students include:

High honors

Grade 12: Cameron Cassidy of Seabrook;

Grade 11: Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook;

Grade 10: Joseph Price of Seabrook;

Grade 9: Grace Belknap of Seabrook and Katherine Dornan of Newbury.

Honors

Grade 12: Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac and Emily Dornan of Newbury;

Grade 11: Evan Mailhot of Merrimac;

Grade 9: Kate Wesley of West Newbury

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you