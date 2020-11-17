DOVER, N.H. – St. Thomas Aquinas High School has released its first-quarter honor roll. Local students include:
High honors
Grade 12: Cameron Cassidy of Seabrook;
Grade 11: Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook;
Grade 10: Joseph Price of Seabrook;
Grade 9: Grace Belknap of Seabrook and Katherine Dornan of Newbury.
Honors
Grade 12: Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac and Emily Dornan of Newbury;
Grade 11: Evan Mailhot of Merrimac;
Grade 9: Kate Wesley of West Newbury
