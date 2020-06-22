DOVER, N.H. – St. Thomas Aquinas High School has released its fourth-quarter honor roll. Local students include:
High honors
Grade 12 — McKenzie LaFlamme-Howe of Newburyport;
Grade 11 — Cameron Cassidy of Newbury, Michael Cavanaugh of Merrimac, Emily Dornan of West Newbury;
Grade 10 — Vincent Simonelli of Seabrook;
Grade 9 - Joseph Price of Seabrook;
Honors
Grade 11 — Michael Bua of Seabrook;
Grade 9 - Ava Faulkner of Seabrook, Ella Hamilton of Merrimac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.