NEWBURYPORT — State officials apologized Monday for a lack of communication about the new bicycle lanes on the Gillis Memorial Bridge during a Zoom meeting with local and state lawmakers.
The meeting was arranged shortly after Greater Newburyport officials expressed frustration when the state Department of Transportation began the project without alerting the public.
The bridge connects Newburyport to Salisbury by way of Route 1. The work is part of a larger, $12.5 million repaving of Route 1 that includes the rotary near the city’s MBTA station and 6.5 miles of state road from Newbury to Salisbury.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said 33 people took part in the meeting, which saw MassDOT District 4 Highway Director Paul Stedman apologize for a lack of communication leading up to the project.
Among those logging in were Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport.
“That was important and an opportunity for us to hit the reset button to make sure that all of the projects planned for the Route 1 corridor have better communication moving forward,” Tarr said. “Up until now, it hasn’t had the benefit of that.”
Newburyport Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city was glad to hear the state’s mea culpa.
“MassDOT set a tone early on, saying that they apologized for not having more communication around what they were doing and when. Especially the when,” he said. “They did this in a way that left a lot of people with questions. They don’t intend to do it that way again.”
Tarr, Reardon and Levine were also joined by Newburyport City Councilors Heather Shand, Jim McCauley, Sharif Zeid, Mark Wright and Christine Wallace, as well as Salisbury Planning Director Lisa Pearson and Selectmen Chuck Takesian and Michael Colburn. Heather Shand and Dawne Shand are sisters. Also during the meeting, Stedman announced the state would install cameras on the bridge to monitor traffic and improve safety.
McCauley said MassDOT did a good job of explaining the planning it had gone through but added that he’s not sure if the designs will meet the realities of Newburyport and Salisbury in the summer.
“I know they are trying to make it safer for cars and bikes. But if that bridge goes to one lane, you could have cars backed up 3,000 feet in Newburyport, all the way to Low Street for five or 10 minutes, every half hour,” he said. “The cameras are a good way to measure things. But the model won’t keep up with reality and they will have to figure out more based on that reality.”
Tarr said the state plans to install cameras on sign boards to get a better idea of what kind of traffic travels the bridge during the peak summer season.
“If we have long backups or other traffic safety issues, as long as there is just striping, there is an opportunity to modify it relatively easily,” he said. “I think that is where MassDOT came down on this: to leave things in place and to keep an eye on things over the peak season. Then, they will evolve the project, if necessary.”
MassDOT also plans to resurface the bridge in either late summer or early fall, according to Tarr. He said the bicycle lane striping is mostly complete but the project’s planned lane delineators may not be installed after all.
“Those are the plastic, upright posts that are somewhat flexible,” he said. “It doesn’t appear that they’re going to move forward on that for now.”
Tarr added that he and fellow elected leaders will continue to be vigilant when it comes to the Route 1 project, and the Gillis Bridge in particular.
“This isn’t the biggest project in the state, in terms of size. But its strategic importance dictates that we have good communication about it,” he said.
Levine said new Department of Public Services Director Wayne Amaral will send a letter detailing the city’s remaining concerns over the next few weeks. The public can still send its thoughts to Reardon at sreardon@cityofnewburyport.com.
“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback from the public, both in support of and raising some questions about the project,” he said. “We’re happy to take any feedback that we haven’t thought of yet or haven’t considered. We will look at those and see if we can add them to that letter that will be going out.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
