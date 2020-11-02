AMESBURY — Arsenic found earlier this year at the elementary school construction site was naturally occurring, according to the state.
In August, the state Department of Environmental Protection reported that soil samples taken from the school construction site next to Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road indicated high levels of the poisonous chemical.
The city collected 15 samples of loam, 2 to 6 inches below the surface of an unused athletic field behind Cashman, in early July, according to MassDEP spokesman Ed Coletta.
Two samples were also taken 2 feet below the surface and 17 soil samples revealed a concentration of arsenic above the state’s 20 milligrams per kilogram level of tolerance.
Coletta said the samples contained arsenic ranging between 20.5 and 82.3 milligrams per kilogram, which required further investigation.
A press release from Amesbury Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said the school project’s licensed site professional, Environmental & Construction Management Services Inc., has determined the arsenic found in the soil samples is naturally occurring and was not brought into the city.
Amesbury was part of a 2009 U.S. Geographical Survey study that investigated the presence of arsenic and uranium in eastern Massachusetts drinking water wells, according to Thayer.
“It was found that Amesbury is one of many communities with higher levels of naturally occurring arsenic due to the type of bedrock underlying the city,” the release states.
Coletta had also said in August that the city falls within an area known as the “arsenic belt,” stretching from eastern Maine to northeastern Massachusetts, where arsenic levels in bedrock well water have been reported at a rate more than three times the national average.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in the press release that the city needs all the necessary information about the building site as it puts the construction project out to bid.
“Performing site soil tests now allows for a more complete picture of the project scope,” Gove said. “With the additional site information, we can plan for construction activity appropriately, including implementing safety measures for students at Cashman and the neighboring community.”
Any potential contractor would need to comply with the Amesbury School Building Committee’s environmental health and safety plan and soil as well as the groundwater management plan throughout the project to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding area and watershed, according to Thayer.
Thayer also wrote that identifying the elevated levels of arsenic has allowed the school project’s team to incorporate design and construction measures into the new building plans that would help mitigate exposure to the soil during and after construction.
“Despite the determination that the arsenic is naturally occurring, the mayor, the committee and the project team are committed to ensuring the issue is addressed in the final design and construction of the new AES is safe,” Thayer wrote.
In the release, School Building Committee member Joe Spencer said, “As an environmental professional, and more importantly as a parent in the community, I’m glad the project team identified the arsenic in site soil now and not months into the construction of the new school.
“The project plans and specifications can now include design measures to protect our kids and the environment from possible exposure during construction and once the project is complete,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.