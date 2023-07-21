SALISBURY — Just about the same time the state prohibited swimming at Salisbury Beach, Newbury officials announced Thursday morning the reopening of the Newbury Public Beach on Plum Island.
Both Plum Island beaches in Newburyport, however, remain closed to swimmers.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health Water Testing Program monitors water quality for the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria at public beaches to ensure the safety of swimmers and beachgoers.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said in an email that swimming has been prohibited at Salisbury Beach off of the Broadway Mall as of Thursday due to elevated bacterial levels.
But people can, however, continue to swim at Salisbury Beach State Reservation, according to the state.
Despite warning signs posted on Salisbury’s beach near Broadway, roughly 50 people were spotted swimming by The Daily News.
The DCR conducts weekly water quality testing, as required by the DPH, at all agency-managed waterfronts starting the week before Memorial Day through Labor Day. Tests are conducted on Mondays and Tuesdays, depending on the areas of the state, and many of the metro Boston beaches are tested on a daily schedule, according to the DCR.
Following DPH regulations, when bacterial levels are high, “no swimming” warnings are posted at the site immediately after receiving test results and prompt notification is made to state and local boards of health. To clarify, while signs are posted warning beachgoers not to go into the water due to the high bacteria level, visitors are welcome to enjoy the sand for sunbathing, birdwatching or similar land-based recreational purposes, according to the DCR.
Newbury’s announcement that it was reopening its Plum Island came around 8 a.m. following test results performed Tuesday that showed bacteria levels were within the state’s allowable limits. Newbury officials say they will continue to monitor testing results and will provide updated information regarding beach safety as necessary.
City officials in Newburyport closed Plum Island Point Beach for swimming after discovering elevated bacteria levels on Friday.
The 55th Street Beach Access Point was also closed on Tuesday and swimming remained prohibited at both beaches on Thursday.
Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste, and agricultural runoff. Frequent rain, such as what has occurred this season, can lead to beach closures, according to the city.
Swimming in contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal, respiratory, dermatological, eye and ear symptoms, and in some cases, more serious illnesses, the city said in a release. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable, according to the state.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
