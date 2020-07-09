NEWBURYPORT – While the statewide death toll from COVID-19 continued to inch upward, topping 8,000 in the latest report Wednesday, positive cases reported at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport dropped to three.
The Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 30 more people died from COVID-19-related illness, bringing the statewide total to 8,028.
The DPH said there were 162 new positive cases as of Wednesday, bringing the total in Massachusetts to 104,961 since the pandemic began. State officials said 1,157,023 people have undergone molecular testing for the coronavirus.
In its daily reports on positive cases at hospitals in Massachusetts, the DPH said Anna Jaques reported just three cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday, down from six Monday, including one person in the intensive care unit. On Sunday, there were five positive cases reported at Anna Jaques.
In its report each Wednesday, the state lists town-by-town positive COVID-19 case numbers, including the following: Amesbury, 181 cases, with 28 residents who died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began; Georgetown, 61 positive cases; Groveland, 38; Merrimac, 35; Newbury, 14; Newburyport, 99 cases including seven deaths; Rowley, 59 cases; Salisbury, 53 cases, including seven deaths; and West Newbury, 10 cases of COVID-19.
DPH data on nursing homes released Wednesday said Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, 203 beds, was still listed as having more than 30 positive cases since the pandemic began in March, with 20 deaths, while Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, also in Amesbury, with 120 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases and no deaths.
Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley, with 62 beds, reported 11 to 30 positive cases and one to four deaths.
Brigham Rehabilitation Center in Newburyport, a 64-bed facility, reported one to 10 cases and no deaths; Port Healthcare in Newburyport, with 123 beds, reported one to 10 cases and no deaths; the Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Newburyport, with 111 beds, reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; and the Newburyport Society for Aged Men, with nine beds, reported no positive cases and no deaths.
Under the category of assisted living centers, DPH said Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, with 139 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases; Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, had no cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, with 14 beds, reported 11 to 30 positive cases; and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road, with 26 beds, reported 11 to 30 cases.
To see the latest data from the Department of Public Health: www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-july-8-2020/download.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.