The number of deaths from COVID-19 and newly reported cases of the virus took a significant drop in the previous 24 hours, state health officials reported Monday.
The Department of Public Health said there were 23 new deaths from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 7,647 on Monday. That daily number was down from 48 reported on Sunday, 38 on Saturday and 46 on Friday. The number of new cases reported also dropped to 87 on Monday, down from 208 on Sunday.
Also in the Monday report, DPH officials said the 87 new reported cases brought the total number of cases in the state to 105,690 since the pandemic began. DPH said 57,886 people had undergone antibody tests and 894,616 molecular tests had been administered to a total of 712,875 individuals.
The state also reported Anna Jaques Hospital documented 15 confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, including two patients in the intensive care unit.
Locally, Amesbury communications director Caitlin Thayer said Monday their were 175 positive cases of COVID-19 that had resulted in 23 deaths.
Health director Jack Morris reported no changes in Salisbury on Monday, with 52 cases of the novel coronavirus and five deaths.
Seabrook has 49 confirmed cases, five of which are active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.