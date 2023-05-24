NEWBURYPORT — Tall vessels hoping to scoot underneath the Gillis Memorial Bridge for most of next week will be out of luck as the state makes repairs to the Route 1 bridge that connects Newburyport to Salisbury over the Merrimack River
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation on Tuesday issued an advisory to boaters, letting them know the drawbridge will be unavailable from Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 2.
The channel will, however, remain open to marine vessels that can safely pass under the bridge while it is closed.
The bridge will also remain open to roadway, bicycle and pedestrian traffic during the same four-day period with some short-term lane closures necessary.
