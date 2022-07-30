AMESBURY — The city is another step closer to meeting its long-desired goal of developing the corner of Elm Street and Clarks Road after the state gave conditional approval to the East End smart growth overlay district earlier this month.
A 40R smart growth overlay district must provide a variety of transportation choices as well as allow for mixed land use with a 20% housing affordability requirement and the preservation of open space.
The city’s proposed East End district at what has long been considered a gateway to Amesbury was introduced by Mayor Kassandra Gove’s administration in late 2020 and includes a potential split housing development with affordable units between Clarks Road and the intersection of Elm Street and Route 110.
If approved, the proposed district would be the city’s second after Amesbury Gateway Village, which is at the intersection of Routes 150 and 110 and includes The Heights Amesbury 268-unit apartment complex.
The Office of Community and Economic Development is expected to finalize the draft ordinance language, as well as create design standards for potential development in the East End before submitting an ordinance to the City Council in October.
The City Council would need to approve the project by at least a two-thirds vote and the Planning Board would also need to OK the plan before it could be sent back to the state for final approval.
The city submitted its plans for the district to the state Department of Housing & Community Development earlier this year.
Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland said the state issued the city a preliminary determination of eligibility for the district in early July.
The proposed smart growth district includes just over 37 acres with approximately 12 acres that could be considered developable land and accommodate an estimated 233 future zoned units, 172 of which would conditionally qualify as incentive, according to a letter from Department of Housing & Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox.
The project was the subject of a handful of East End neighborhood meetings, workshops and public hearings since late 2020, according to Cleveland. She said the state’s initial approval marks “a major milestone” for the city.
“We worked really hard to put together a draft ordinance and a very robust application that incorporates the feedback and comments that we received from the neighborhood, as well as redesigns a very important gateway for Amesbury,” she said.
Gove said in a statement that the city’s application was based on meeting the needs of current and future residents while also: revitalizing commercial corridors and gateways; providing a range of housing choices; ensuring better building and site design; improving infrastructure; and protecting open space.
“As the commonwealth increases its efforts to solve the housing crisis, Amesbury is proud to be taking proactive steps toward providing new housing units,” she said.
For more information on the project, go to the East End smart growth overlay district website at www.amesburyma.gov/259/East-End-Smart-Growth-Overlay-District-4#:~:text=The%20overarching%20goal%20of%20the,the%20commercial%20and%20residential%20neighborhoods.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.