AMESBURY — The city will be able to begin addressing pedestrian and bicyclist safety in the Point Shore area after receiving more than $200,000 from the state last week as part of its Shared Streets and Spaces Program grant awards.
The state funding, which totals $16.4 million, will be divided among 138 municipalities and seven regional transit authorities. The money will go toward projects that reduce vehicle speeds, as well as those that maintain infrastructure for transportation.
Amesbury Communications Director William Donahue said in an email the city received the $200,000 to fund bike lane striping along Point Shore’s Main Street.
“Residents of the neighborhood have shared their concern for traffic volume and behavior in the area and we’re happy to take advantage of this grant to make progress toward mitigation and pedestrian and cyclist safety along a popular and scenic roadway,” he said.
The city also received $19,729 to fund the Amesbury Police Department’s Neighbors Against Speeding Cars program, which will use a mobile radar message sign, trailer and traffic suite app to provide accurate speed data to use when distributing patrol resources.
Amesbury wasn’t the only local municipality to receive Shared Streets and Spaces Program funding last week.
Newbury received $200,000 to build 400 linear feet of a fully accessible, paved, shared-use path along Parker Street that will connect to the Clipper City Rail Trail and the regional Coastal Trails Network.
Newbury Planning Director Martha Taylor said the town worked with Hampton, New Hampshire-based engineering consultant TEC Inc. to put the grant proposal together.
“This is the final link in the Clipper City Rail Trial and we are very excited to have it,” she said. “This is really a great opportunity to complete the Clipper City Rail Trail loop and will give pedestrians and bicyclists a safer experience.”
Newburyport received $21,505 from the state for pedestrian safety improvements that include paint and curb extensions, and $123,779 to install a traffic-calming island in the center of High Street from Cutting Drive to Myrtle Street.
In an email, Mayor Sean Reardon thanked the Department of Public Services, the Planning Department and grant developer Nancy London for the work they put into submitting successful applications to the state.
“Ensuring the safety of our pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers in Newburyport is of the utmost importance, and we are always looking for ways to make the city safer. These projects will support infrastructure improvements for traffic calming on High Street and crosswalks and curb extensions at the intersection of Federal and Water Street to promote pedestrian safety,” he said.
Salisbury received $23,072 for pedestrian safety improvements, as well as $3,025 for speed feedback/messaging signs.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said in an email that Department of Public Works Director Lisa DeMeo applied for the state grant that will pay for traffic calming on True Road, speed monitoring signs, and safety improvements around the Town Common.
“I am grateful to DPW Director Lisa DeMeo for securing these grant funds. We are always looking for ways to improve safety in our neighborhoods, particularly when it comes to speeding, and we are thankful to the Baker-Polito administration for funding these important priorities for the town,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.