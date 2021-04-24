ROWLEY — The town is now one of nine new Green Communities designated by the state, and with that designation comes more than $130,000 in grant funding.
The state awarded more $137 million in Green Communities grant funding since the program's inception in 2010. This week, state officials announced Rowley was awarded $136,868 to help reduce municipal energy use.
Municipalities which have committed to energy efficiency goals to reduce usage and lower greenhouse gas emissions can qualify for the state's Green Communities program.
According to a state press release, Rowley joined Braintree, Clinton, Falmouth, Hopedale, Norton, Princeton, Walpole and West Stockbridge as the newest green communities. That designation also makes Rowley eligible for more than $1.4 million in grant funding.
Each of the nine new Green Communities has agreed to reduce municipal energy consumption by 20% by using such things as LED lighting upgrades in schools and municipal buildings and driving electric vehicles for municipal business.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our cities and towns have overcome significant obstacles to protect public health while continuing to make progress toward our shared energy and environmental goals,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the press release. “We are proud to support the commonwealth’s municipalities through the Green Communities program to help them save on energy costs and contribute to the commonwealth’s statewide efforts to achieve Net Zero emissions in 2050.”
