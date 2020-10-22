AMESBURY — Community engagement and silver linings were recurring themes in the mayor’s first state of the city address Wednesday night.
Mayor Kassandra Gove gave the address entitled “Looking to the Future” to a socially distanced crowd of just over a dozen people, including members of the City Council, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday and state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, at City Hall.
Gove spent some time in the beginning of her almost hour-long address speaking of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic posed to the city and her new administration earlier this year.
“In mid-March our schools and businesses closed and residents were asked to stay home to help stop the spread,” Gove said. “Since then, 223 Amesbury residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. And we have sadly lost 35 members of our community to the virus.”
The coronavirus has also proved to do considerable damage to the city’s economy, according to the mayor. Gove touted the work of the city’s new Business Economic Adjustment Team, which set up outdoor dining and extended liquor license permits for 15 local restaurants and established 15-minute temporary parking downtown.
“Our businesses are not going to stop needing help when the pandemic is over,” Gove said. “We are going to continue to work closely with the Chamber of Commerce to help our businesses succeed.”
The mayor did say the initial COVID-19 lockdown had provided the city with some silver linings and prompted her administration to improve its outreach with daily Facebook Live broadcasts, social media posts and weekly emails which added to “a consistent presence in people’s lives that provided relief during a difficult time.”
Gove also said she has been looking at the city’s departmental structure as well as its buildings, including City Hall, the Ordway Building and the Public Works headquarters on South Hunt Road to make sure they are all being used to their maximum potential.
“Pretty soon, Health and Inspection Services will move out of the Ordway building and into the DPW building,” Gove said. “Shortly after that, the office of Community and Economic Development will also move over to the DPW building. Moving forward, that space will be a one-stop shop for everything related to buildings, inspections, planning and economic development.”
Technology is another place where the city needs to invest, according to the mayor.
“We can no longer afford not to invest in our future, at the city, or in our schools,” she said. “We are starting our investment this year by using surplus overlay funding for a variety of capital improvements, including new software and technology.”
The mayor also introduced the city to the upcoming “Amesbury Listens” series which will roll out in early 2021.
“Our first sessions will be about Amesbury’s identity,” she said. “We can’t plan for the future if we don’t know where we came from.”
The “Amesbury Listens” sessions are intended to give residents a chance to weigh in on a variety of topics; the sessions are expected to inform a new Amesbury 2030 task force which is to spend the next two years gathering feedback and looking at the city’s strengths and weaknesses to create a plan for where the community wants to be in 10 years.
“We can’t do this without you,” Gove said. “So, please visit the city’s website to learn more about the initiative. You can be as involved as you want, you can apply to join the task force or just help out with pieces of it. The more participation we have, the more we’ll be able to shape our community to be inclusive of everyone who lives here. We need vision, we need a plan, and we need to do it together.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
