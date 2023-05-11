SALISBURY — Following a massive public outcry over the closure of three beach access points by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, town and state officials vowed to remedy the situation as soon as possible.
Town officials first learned on May 4 that DCR planned to shut down beach access points 8, 9 and 10 for a year due to recent beach erosion during a Salisbury Beach Resiliency subcommittee meeting.
Public outrage grew over the weekend on social media, and residents flooded Town Hall on Monday to make their voices heard during a Board of Selectmen meeting.
Gov. Maura Healey visited the site Monday with DCR, stat, and town officials holding a meeting on the beach a day later.
Among those converging near the access points were DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; State Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and Board of Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian.
Following the gathering, officials released a statement addressing the need to maintain the access points, calling them imperative for public safety, environmental protection and the responsible accommodation of beachgoers.
“Access points 8, 9, and 10 are important components of the infrastructure necessary to providing that access, and the loss of them would have serious negative consequences that are unacceptable,” the joint statement read. “Restoring them to use for the rapidly approaching summer season will require collaboration and speedy and effective action to get the job done without delay.”
The statement continued by claiming that the access points will now be getting the attention they needed thanks to the prioritization of this issue by Healey and Arrigo.
“We deeply appreciate their efforts and are firmly committed to working with them to ensure that people can get to the beach conveniently, safely, and without doing more damage to a dune system that is already suffering from severe erosion,” according to the joint statement.
Arrigo promised that DCR would be active in finding a solution.
“DCR is committed to working with the Town of Salisbury, community members and our legislative partners, Sen. Bruce Tarr and Rep. Dawn Shand, as well as our state agency partners to develop and implement a plan to restore access to Salisbury Beach at three currently closed access points as quickly as possible and in a way that protects public safety and the environment,” Arrigo said.
Selectman Michael Colburn shared his appreciation for the quick response.
“I would like to just say thank you for DCR recognizing the emergency for the people at Salisbury, and to say thank you to the governor and Sen. Tarr and Dawne Shand working with the delegates of the state to get this rectified,” Colburn said.
He said that he will be constantly lobbying to have the access points open for the summer.
“Right now, the town’s engineers and wetland scientists are working with the DCR engineers and wetland scientists,” Colburn said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
