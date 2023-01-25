BOSTON — State officials are touting a new law that strengthens protections for land conservation to prevent overdevelopment, saying the move will help preserve open space and blunt the impacts of climate change.
The Public Lands Preservation Act, which was pushed through the Legislature in the final days of the previous session and signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker, codifies a "no net-loss" policy, requiring that when the state lifts conservation restrictions on a piece of land it be replaced with parcel of an "equal value."
On Monday, state lawmakers, environmental leaders and other supporters gathered to celebrate the law's enactment, reflect on the two-decade long fight to update the Article 97 law and call for regulations to implement the changes.
One of the bill's primary sponsors, state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Marlborough, called it the "most significant land protection legislation in a generation" and said the hard-fought protections will help protect green space from development.
"It will serve as a critical check and balance, to ensure the guiding principle of 'no net loss' of precious conservation land is carried out," he said.
Rebecca Tepper, the newly appointed secretary of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said the Healey administration supports the new land conservation law and is "committed" to using its updated provisions to preserve and protect public lands.
"We have a proud history of land conservation in this state," she said in remarks. "We in Massachusetts have shown our commitment to public lands with our pocketbook — we've spent millions of dollars protecting our land."
Tepper said the state agency will be setting up a new online portal with information about the Public Lands Preservation Act, including information about the process and electronic filing of documents related to land conservation.
A 1972 amendment to the state Constitution, approved by 82% of voters, gave the state Legislature the authority to order purchase land — by eminent domain or otherwise — for conservation, recreation or open space. It set a two-thirds vote requirement for lawmakers to make approve or make changes to protections.
The amendment declares that land preservation is considered a "public purpose" by the state government and that "people have the right to clean air and water, freedom from excessive and unnecessary noise, and the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic qualities of their environment."
For more than a decade, the state has had a "no net loss" policy which calls for the state to match any land removed from conservation with an equal or greater sized replacement. But until now, those protections were not enshrined in law.
The law includes a provision that allows for a cash payment in lieu of replacement land, which must be at 110% of the value of the land. Within three years of the transaction, the money must be deposited into a fund dedicated to the purchase of Article 97 land that is of "equal natural resource value and acreage."
That provision proved to be a sticking point during negotiations between House and Senate versions of the bill, a final version of which was hammered out by a six member legislative committee. Lawmakers ultimately agreed to keep the cash payment provision in the bill, but added restrictions on those transactions.
