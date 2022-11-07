ROWLEY — A hairy Route 1 intersection is scheduled for a seven-month, $1.4 million facelift beginning in March.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said the four-way Route 1 intersection at Glen and Central streets has caused motorists and his department a good deal of headaches over the year.
About 9,600 cars and trucks use that section each day with 860 vehicles during peak parts of the day, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
A traffic study showed that from 2014 to 2019, crash rates for the intersection were higher than the state and regional averages. Seventy-three percent of the crashes were angle-type accidents while 64% occurred during morning/evening rush hours.
The speed limit at the intersection is posted at 40 mph, according to Dumas, who said motorists turning southat Center Street also have to deal with a hill that limits the line of sight.
“This is something we have been trying to mitigate for years,” he said. “There are two turn lanes there and an intersecting road and the line of sight is not that great for four lanes. I believe they did some work there years ago that lowered a hill and helped a bit. But it didn’t resolve all the issues there. You combine that with speed and you have accidents that are significant.”
The state repaved the intersection as part of a larger Route 1 paving project last year but the upcoming work is expected to add a set of traffic lights, crosswalks, turn lane lines and additional drainage.
“It will look something similar to the intersection at Route 1 and 133,” Dumas said.
State officials say Nashua, New Hampshire-based Newport Construction made a successful bid on the project. Work is expected to begin on March 20 and take roughly seven months to complete.
The $1.4 million price tag will be funded through the 2023 transportation improvement program for the Merrimack Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, according to MassDOT.
Dumas said his department is looking forward to seeing the new-and-improved intersection once the work is completed.
“We will welcome it,” Dumas said. “The town and the folks who travel the road and live there have been wanting this for many years and we are glad it is finally coming to fruition.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.