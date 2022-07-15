CONCORD – State officials confirmed Friday morning that social media posts stating that sirens connected to the NextEra Energy Seabrook Station nuclear plant had been activated again have been based on false information.
New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management stated in a press release that Phillips Exeter Academy confirmed it had been broadcasting messages over a loud speaker as part of a planned drill at the Exeter-based school Friday morning.
Friday's drill came on the heels of NextEra Energy Seabrook Station accidentally activating 121 emergency alarms, which also prompted the inadvertent activation of the emergency notification system along the coast Tuesday morning.
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirmed on Tuesday that the alarm activation was accidental and there was no threat or emergency at the power plant.
