NEWBURYPORT – Arrest warrants were recently issued for two Maine women arraigned and released on drug possession charges earlier this month after state police say they found much larger amounts of drugs belonging to them.
Kara Voisine, 47, and Farrah Webber, 42, both of Bangor, now face charges of fentanyl/heroin and methamphetamine trafficking of more than 200 grams in addition to possession of Class A and Class B drugs.
At their arraignments in Newburyport District Court on Oct. 6, Webber and Voisine were released after posting $250 and $1,000 cash bail, respectively. They were ordered to return to court Nov. 18 for pretrial hearings.
But with far more serious charges brought against them, state police officials were so concerned the two would not return to court Nov. 18, they obtained arrest warrants for them, according to court records.
Vosine and Webber were arrested shortly after midnight on Oct. 6 after a routine traffic stop near the Interstate 495 north and Interstate 95 north merge in Salisbury. Police found heroin, crystal methamphetamine, Ecstasy and other illegal substances on them. Officers also found a lockbox inside a backpack, a state police trooper wrote in his report.
Police found more than 600 grams of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 280 grams of fentanyl or heroin inside the lockbox. But by time police obtained a warrant to search the lockbox, Webber and Voisine had been arraigned and released on cash bail.
About 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 6, Trooper Andrew Kilbarian spotted a white Chevy Impala with Maine plates cross over marked white lines on Interstate 495 north and briefly drive over the breakdown lane’s rumble strip.
Kilbarian pulled the car over just before Interstate 95 north in Salisbury and spoke to driver, later identified as Voisine. Neither Voisine nor the passenger, Webber, had valid driver’s licenses.
While peering into the sedan, Kilbarian spotted a large machete in the front compartment. The trooper ordered them out of the car for his safety and with the help of Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody, who had just arrived to help, handcuffed the two women on driving offenses.
During a search of the Impala, Kilbarian found a glass pipe and a ibuprofen bottle inside an open pocketbook. The pill bottle contained crystal methamphetamine. Inside the glove compartment, Kilbarian found Ecstasy and oxycodone pills.
“A backpack on the rear driver’s side seat contained numerous hypodermic needles and a brown, zippered lockbox,” Kilbarian wrote in his report. “Webber explained that the lockbox belonged to her and that it contained her personal medications that she did not immediately require at this time. Five different cell phone were located in the vehicle.”
When police searched Webber and Voisine, they found additional illegal drugs, including heroin and more crystal methamphetamine.
At the barracks for booking, Webber changed her story regarding the lockbox, saying she was a traveling nurse and the box contained medication for her patients.
The next day, Kilbarian completed a search warrant application for the lockbox and drove to Newburyport District Court where it was approved by an assistant clerk magistrate.
When troopers opened the lockbox at the barracks, they found “well over” 600 grams of crystal methamphetamine, roughly 280 grams of heroin or fentanyl, a digital scale, hypodermic needles, oxycodone and Ecstasy pills, and other drug paraphernalia, according to his report.
By Oct. 15, Kilbarian had completed arrest warrants for the Webber and Voisine on drug trafficking and other additional charges.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
