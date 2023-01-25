AMESBURY — The city's legislative delegation made a special guest appearance at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting with one arching question in mind: How can they help?
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; and state Rep. Adrianne Ramos, D-North Andover made up the delegation that addressed the members of the City Council for around 10 minutes.
Finegold spoke first for the group explaining how they were there to learn how they could best help.
“We want to hear your thoughts. We want to hear your issues. And it doesn't have to be all be tonight, but throughout the year we want to hear from you,” Finegold said during his speech. “We want understand some of your challenges and some of the best ideas that we get come from not only you but the people in the district.”
Councilor Roger Deschenes brought up the need for funding, specifically bringing up Chapter 70.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website, the Chapter 70 program is the major program of state aid to public elementary and secondary schools. In addition to providing state aid to support school operations, it also establishes minimum spending requirements for each school district and minimum requirements for each municipality's share of school costs.
Finegold agreed with Deschenes assertion in his response.
“No question, Chapter 70, Chapter 90, circuit breaker, all that stuff is a top priority for us. We're also here to help you out if there are any economic development projects, whether you need us to get Mass Development involved or anything like that,” Finegold said.
“We are here to not only help bring money back from the state, but help you also grow your tax base as well.”
Councilor Steve Stanganelli echoed his colleague’s sentiment about funding, this time bringing up the issue the Fair Share Amendment.
According to the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center website, the recently passed Fair Share Amendment would generate about $2 billion in yearly support for transportation and public education. The revenue would come from an additional tax on households with very high incomes—which is why it is also known as a “millionaire’s tax.” It was passed during the November election cycle.
“The implementation of that and how it continues and helps fund infrastructure and education, I think is going to be a very key conversation,” Stanganelli said.
He added that special education funding and transportation are a large drain on the budget and crowds out what they can do for general education needs. The municipal aggregation issue and affordable housing were also brought up in his statement.
“We have needs here, and any help that can be done would be greatly appreciated,” Stanganelli said.
Ramos took charge in addressing Stanganelli’s comments, focusing on the affordable housing element.
“I was at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce meeting the other day and heard your lovely mayor speak about some of the housing projects that are happening here. So, I'm excited to see that some of those are moving forward,” Ramos said.
“I know that that is a concern that I heard quite repeatedly, and not just across the commonwealth but in particular here in Amesbury. So I'm happy to make sure that you keep us in the loop and we're able to do whatever we can at the state level to keep those projects moving.”
Council President Nicholas Wheeler ended the dialogue by letting the delegation know he would be reaching out in the coming days to set up more in-depth conversations.
