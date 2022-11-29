BOSTON — Nearly three dozen Massachusetts police departments will be outfitting their officers with body cameras under a new state grant program.
The state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security has awarded nearly $2.5 million to 32 municipal police departments to create or expand existing body-worn camera programs. The grants are the latest disbursements from a five-year, $20 million program to equip police departments with the new technology.
Locally, the Salem Police Department will be getting $23,555 for body cameras through the latest disbursement, while the Lawrence Police Department is getting $249,890 from the program, according to the Baker administration.
Gov. Charlie Baker said body-worn cameras are an "important tool to enhance accountability, improve investigations and strengthen relationships between police and the communities they serve."
"The investment we’re making in these programs today will help create safer communities for years to come," Baker said in a statement.
The latest round of disbursements will allow 27 police departments to introduce new body-worn camera programs next year and provide funds for five other departments to expand existing programs, Baker said.
Meanwhile, about 50 officers at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster have been outfitted with body cameras under a separate $1 million, two-year pilot program testing whether the technology can increase transparency and improve safety in the state's prison system.
The efforts are the latest on Beacon Hill aimed at curbing police misconduct and expanding civilian oversight of law enforcement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s 2020 killing by police in Minneapolis.
Last year, the Baker administration doled out $4 million to police departments that requested state funding for body camera programs through the initiative.
Baker signed a policing reform act in 2020 that bans police chokeholds and created a nine-member commission to certify state, county and municipal officers. The commission will have an investigative arm with the power to look into reports of police misconduct. The commission could decertify officers for wrongdoing.
Civil liberties groups say body cameras are a reform that can improve police conduct, but only if precautions are taken to protect peoples' privacy and prevent the technology from being used for biometric scanning or facial recognition.
A 2018 Northeastern University study found that body-worn cameras result in a "small, but statistically significant" decrease in police misconduct complaints.
The study was based on data from a pilot program by the Boston Police Department, which randomly selected 140 police officers to wear body cameras and compared the findings to a comparable number of officers who didn't wear the cameras.
Terrence Reidy, the state's Public Safety and Security Secretary, called body-worn cameras a "transformative tool" for law enforcement that will ultimately improve community relations.
"This technology strengthens transparency and accountability, while promoting best practices and improving police-community relations, Reidy said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
