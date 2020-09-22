State pushes Amesbury to open schools

AMESBURY — The state education commissioner is pushing city schools to open their doors, sooner rather than later, in light of recent low COVID-19 positivity test rates.
City schools returned to class remotely on Sept. 15 and will remain so until at least Oct. 2 when the first self-assessment is made.
On Sept. 18, the commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Jeff Riley, sent a letter to 16 school districts, including Amesbury, Hamilton-Wenham, Boxford, Belmont, Gardner and Provincetown, asking them for a written timeline for when they anticipate providing in-person instruction for the majority of their students within 10 days.
According to Riley's letter, Johns Hopkins University continues to report that Massachusetts is one of the states with "sufficiently low" COVID-19 positivity test rates and has demonstrated low "green" transmission rates since August.
"If you are green for three weeks in a row, you might really need to be either in school or at a hybrid model at the very least,” Riley told The Daily News on Monday. “We are now in Week 7 of the data and these 16 communities have been green for seven straight weeks. But we are not seeing evidence of planning for bringing kids back more robustly. So we are asking the question, 'What's the plan to bring kids back?'"
Riley said his department is looking for "fidelity to the metric."
“It’s much like when we had some districts that were going to start the school year in a hybrid model in August but went red,” Riley said. “We said to them, 'You need to be going remote. You don't need to be going hybrid.' Now, we are on the other end of the spectrum."
Riley also warned each of the 16 school districts that their response could be met with an audit and said that keeping children learning remote can cause more harm than good.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics has been very clear about the harms that come with kids not being in school," Riley wrote. "Whether it's regards to mental health issues or sleep disorders, anxiety and depression, whether that is about the amount of regression that has taken place with special education students. Or even how complicated it is teaching reading to a first grader over Zoom. They see all of the effects that come with kids not being in school and they have basically backed our guidance."
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said he spoke with Riley on Monday and he told Fulgoni he was looking for a better understanding of the district's decision-making process.
"Many of our teachers come from three different states, including myself, who comes down from Maine every day," Fulgoni said. "Although Amesbury is green, we just can't look at Amesbury's metric. We recognize that people work in Boston, shop in Haverhill, go to the doctor in Methuen and maybe get their car fixed in Lawrence. We have to look at, not just where our students live, but the impact that surrounding communities have on us. We hope that our decision to start the school year in a remote fashion is part of the reason that our community remains in the green."
Mayor Kassandra Gove, chairwoman of the School Committee, said in an email Monday that Amesbury was "consistently told" by Riley and Gov. Charlie Baker that each school district would be trusted to make the best decisions for its community, teachers and students.
“The color-coded transmission rate report, which the Commissioner mentions in the letter, was released just days before our district reopening plan was due, and again is only one data point we are looking at," Gove wrote. "Our plan includes a detailed outline of when we will re-evaluate the remote learning model of instruction for the majority of our students, with our high-need student population starting in-person this week.”
Gove wrote that she believes the city is on the right track with its current school reopening plans and she intends to respond to Riley’s letter and let him know the school district’s plans.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
