SALISBURY — The two candidates for state representative in the 1st Essex District are preparing for their first televised debate since the primary but have already decided to take some jabs at each other.
Republican nominee C.J. Fitzwater of Salisbury and Democratic nominee Dawne Shand of Newburyport will appear on the ballot Nov. 8.
Salisbury Community TV & Media Center announced it will sponsor the debate between the two candidates Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Public Library, 17 Elm St.
The 1st Essex District represents Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury and Amesbury Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5. The seat was previously occupied by Jim Kelcourse. The Amesbury Republican resigned after seven years of service to take a seat on the state Parole Board in June.
Shand said she is looking forward to the debate.
“I think voters need the opportunity to hear from, draw distinctions, and make their own decisions on both candidates,” she said.
Shand added that she intends to touch upon economic growth, affordability, the environment and education funding.
But the former president of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus also said she is concerned about Fitzwater’s support for former President Donald Trump.
“We know that C.J. voted for Donald Trump twice, he has said that in multiple interviews, so we need to talk about that,” she said.
Fitzwater said in an email that the election is about the 1st Essex District, not the former president.
“If we keep pointing fingers at each other, compromise is off the table. We need leaders who are going to work together in a time of division,” he said.
Fitzwater confirmed he will participate in the debate and said he intends to talk about the need to gain new funding for the district’s schools, roads and bridges, as well as lowering the tax burden on residents while also improving affordability, providing services to veterans and seniors, and ending combined sewage overflows to protect the local environment.
“I will be there and look forward to it,” he said.
Shand and Fitzwater attended Salisbury Days events last weekend and encountered each other.
“C.J. is very personable and he is very nice,” Shand said.
Fitzwater called Shand and her family “good people.”
“We always enjoy seeing each other on the campaign trail,” Fitzwater said. “I’m committed to running a positive campaign and keeping my focus completely on the issues facing Merrimac, Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.”
SCTVMC and Salisbury Beach Betterment Association board member John Housianitis, who will serve as moderator, said he hopes to see a spirited debate.
“Both candidates have run a very positive campaign up until now,” he said. “I am hoping that will continue and I’m looking forward to hearing their take on the issues that affect the 1st Essex District.”
Housianitis added that the public has been asked to submit questions for the debate via email to www.sctvmc.org.
“Certainly, local aid is always a key issue and, I am sure beach erosion and nourishment is a big issue for Salisbury residents. I also know the roof at the Salisbury Elementary School needs fixing and I am sure there are other issues in Newburyport, Merrimac and Amesbury,” he said.
SCTVMC is expected to air the debate live on Channels 12 and 18 and stream it live on Facebook. Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub Inc. is expected to carry the live feed on Channel 9, and online at https://ncmhub.org.
