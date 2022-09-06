NEWBURYPORT — Rainy weather may have kept some voters from the polls but the four candidates running write-in campaigns for state representative in the 1st Essex District are ready to hear the winner’s name announced Wednesday morning.
Newburyport Democrats Byron Lane and Dawne Shand, as well as Salisbury Republicans, Charles “C.J.” Fitzwater and Samson Racioppi spent a good portion of their summers running write-in campaigns to succeed former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who stepped down from his seat in June.
Although Tuesday was Primary Day in Massachusetts, the city and town clerks in Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury agreed not to announce the winners in the state representative race until Wednesday morning.
Newburyport Ward 5 and 6 Warden Karen Eaton was holding down the fort at the Senior/Community Center where 359 ballots had been cast by 1:30 p.m.
“Older people always come out to vote and there have been a lot of them today. I also think some of them voted through the mail, and early voting probably helped a lot too,’ she said.
Lane said he voted, first thing in the morning, at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center and made sure to visit all of the polls on Tuesday.
“This was the first real, cold and rainy morning that we’ve had all summer. So, I think that had a lot to do with a low voter turnout. People are just getting back after Labor Day and there are a number of things contributing toward it. But I think you’ll see a heavier turnout in the afternoon, as opposed to what you saw this morning,” he said.
The two-term Newburyport city councilor admitted he wasn’t sure if he was going to sleep very well Tuesday night.
“It’ll be a long night. I’m sure I’ll be checking my email and the websites but I feel good. I’m loving this whole experience and, I’m glad I went through it, win, lose or draw,” he said.
Shand said she made sure to vote at the Hope Community Church in the morning and then made it over to the Senior/Community Center to welcome voters by the afternoon.
“No matter how many times you see a story about how democracy is fragile, you come out on a day like this and see how many people work so hard, everyday to make sure that elections go well,” she said.
Shand said she was also “fine” with not hearing who the winner would be until Wednesday morning.
“It’s been a real sprint. It’s been a two-month-long campaign and a ton of work. So, I think I’m OK with not having a major party tonight. If the poll workers need tonight and tomorrow morning to count write-in votes, then I’m fine with it,” she said.
Newburyport City Clerk Richard Jones said in a text message that his poll workers, “handled a myriad of questions and did a professional job” on Tuesday.
“Weather-wise, it was a challenging day but it’s been a steady flow of voters, all day long,” he said.
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison finished tabulating 926 in-person and early-voting ballots at the Hilton Senior Center by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
In-person voting was slow in the morning in Salisbury but it picked up to a steady rate by noon, according to Morrison.
“Everybody has been pretty amicable today. We’ve been pretty low-key,” she said.
Fitzgerald spent Tuesday afternoon connecting with voters in front of the Hilton Senior Center, after making the rounds to Newburyport and Amesbury in the morning.
“I feel very confident from the people I spoke to and I think we’re going to earn a victory. We’ve had a lot of people giving us the thumbs up today and we’ve got to make sure that we get our vote out,” he said.
A legal associate, Racioppi said he spent most of his day at work.
“I’ve been on the phones, checking in with my volunteers who are out at the polls in Newburyport and Salisbury and they have been telling me there have been a lot of people going to the polls to vote for me. One gentleman in Army fatigues went out of his way to let one of my volunteers know he was voting for me and a police officer gave a volunteer the thumbs up,” he said.
Racioppi added at 5 p.m., that he and his father would soon be heading to the polls in Salisbury and said his campaign could be seen as a threat to the establishment.
“I think it is odd there are other write-in primaries occurring across the state and they are reporting the winner tonight. But I’m just as OK with hearing about it tonight, as tomorrow morning,” he said.
Voter turnout was slow but steady at Amesbury High School, where between 10 and 15 residents cast their ballots during a 30-minute observation period Tuesday afternoon.
Merrimac Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay-Sabbath said she and her volunteers saw a steady stream of voters and had recorded 968 votes at the Merrimac Public Library by 4:40 p.m., Tuesday.
“They’ve been coming in since 7 a.m. and there has been a pretty substantial turnout, for the weather,” she said.
Daily News staff writer Matt Petry contributed to this report.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
