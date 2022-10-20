AMESBURY — With Democratic state Rep. Christina Minicucci deciding not to run for a third, two-year term representing the 14th Essex District, two relative newcomers will be vying to take her spot on Beacon Hill.
Minicucci represents Lawrence, Haverhill, North Andover and Methuen, but her district will instead cover North Andover, Boxford, Groveland, West Newbury and Amesbury’s Districts 1 and 6 beginning next year.
Adrianne Pusateri Ramos of North Andover, a family law attorney and co-owner of Basic Beginnings Learning & Development Center in Haverhill, is running as a Democrat to succeed Minicucci. Joe Finn, a retired special agent in charge of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, is running as a Republican.
Pusateri Ramos is running in her first race for public office and said she knows she has made a difference for her clients but wants to use her skills as a negotiator and an attorney to bring more systemic change at the State House.
“It’s all about building relationships, so that when I get there, it’s about hitting the ground running,” she said.
Pusateri Ramos said she has been running into “a very engaged and educated group of constituents” while knocking on doors who are interested in changing the economy as well as regional school transportation.
“Chapter 70 (state education funding) has been a big concern that I have heard and funding special education and out-of-district placements is a big burden for Amesbury and for (the Pentucket Regional School District),” she said. “I think we really need to put some pressure on the state to see what we need to do to pull in the funds to help.”
Although Pusateri Ramos said she sees the need to create a fair and appropriate special education environment, she does, however, question the need for placing students out of local school districts.
“Those costs are exorbitant, so we really have to put some pressure on the state to make sure that they are funding those,” she said.
Finn made an unsuccessful run for a seat on the North Andover Select Board in 2021. He said he is running for state representative because inflation is pricing people out of the area.
“I’ve knocked on close to 5,600 doors so far and people are telling me they’re worried about the price of food and gas and their 401k. This has also shifted to the price of electricity recently,” he said. “I was just talking to a guy in his driveway who I thought was going to stroke out, he was so mad about the price of electricity. You hear this over and over again.”
With diminishing state aid putting more pressure on people’s property taxes, Finn said the increases in prices brought on by inflation is pushing people toward a tipping point.
“You hear this constant drumbeat every time you’re out there,” he said.
Finn said he has only heard from roughly a half dozen constituents concerned about reproductive rights while knocking on doors this election season and added that nothing has changed in Massachusetts since the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade this summer.
“It’s established law in Massachusetts and I am not running to change that law,” he said.
The vocally pro-choice Pusateri Ramos disagreed with Finn’s assessment.
“People are telling me that we expanded abortion rights in the state, so we are safe. But I don’t think we are because it is now in the hands of the state. If we sit back, thinking that we are safe and we elect other people, then we are no longer safe,” she said.
Finn is not a fan of ballot Question 1, which would impose an additional 4% property tax on people earning more than $1 million a year.
“I am a ‘no’ on Question 1 and I am a ‘no’ on raising taxes. I am looking to lower taxes. I’m committed to protecting the tax rebate law that will return revenue to the people of the state and I am committed to really cutting the sales tax, which is 6.25% and really should have gone back to 5% since this was supposed to be a temporary thing,” he said.
Finn also said he would be looking at cutting the state gas tax if fuel prices go over $4 a gallon.
Pusateri Ramos said she has heard from constituents who also are concerned about mental health services, which is an issue she has personally prioritized as well.
“This is at a tipping point, as far as I am concerned. There are many kids in crisis and I have so many clients who have not had their family’s mental health needs met,” she said.
Infrastructure is another concern for area constituents, according to Pusateri Ramos, who said she wants to keep the state making road repairs a priority.
“We should be addressing things before they become an emergency situation,” she said.
