NEWBURYPORT — A recent education forum prompted fireworks from the two candidates running for state representative in the 1st Essex District during a livestreamed radio debate over the weekend.
Newburyport Democrat Dawne Shand and Salisbury Republican C.J. Fitzwater are running in the Nov. 8 election to succeed former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, to represent Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac and Amesbury Districts 2-5.
Shand is the former president of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus while Fitzwater sits on the Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals and recently served as the president of the Salisbury Lions Club.
Both candidates appeared together Saturday morning for a debate on the streaming radio show “Local Pulse” with host Joe DiBiase.
On Thursday, roughly 100 people attended an educational forum hosted by Citizens for Responsible Education, which has been critical of social-emotional learning, at the Newburyport Elks Lodge.
The event also drew roughly 50 people who protested across the street. DiBiase asked the candidates if they thought national issues have been negatively intruding on local politics lately and what they believed they could do to bring people back together.
Shand said he disagreed with Fitzwater’s suggestion that all sides of the issue should have a seat at the table.
“At a certain point, we have to stand up for what we know is right and stop pretending that fringe theories are the reality that we have to debate,” she said.
Fitzwater said he agreed with Shand in that he believes the recent public discussion about social-emotional learning has been prompted by a fringe theory. But he also said all parties involved in the issue should have a voice.
“I think every parent should have the opportunity to have a discussion about their children’s education,” he said.
Shand said she believes it is “dangerous” to continue to give Citizens for Responsible Education a voice at the table.
“I say that as someone who grew up in Selma, Alabama. I say that as someone who fully understands what a white nationalist movement looks like and what it can do to the civic discussions in our communities. This is not something we can take lightly and pretend like a civilized debate is going to solve,” she said.
Shand was then asked how, if elected, she would distinguish herself from Democratic state representatives at the State House. She said she would draw on her experience with the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus in working with the Legislature and that she has spoken with many legislators who are eager to see her join the conversation.
“I understand the process,” she added. “I understand how we work together with (tax-exempt) organizations and I have already been in contact with many, many people who lead on the issues that matter most to the 1st Essex District.”
Fitzwater said he negotiates for a living as general manager for Northeast Auto Auction and added that he would not eliminate anyone from conversations as he tries to accomplish his goals as a Republican at a deep-blue State House.
“Dawne’s message that she would disallow citizens to come to the table to have a conversation about their children’s education is disturbing. Because that is censorship. I don’t think that has a place in the conversation,” he said.
DiBiase asked the candidates how they would push for increased transparency on Beacon Hill.
Fitzwater pushed for further diversity on Beacon Hill by electing legislators with differing opinions that could put pressure on Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano.
“We need to elect a more balanced government with officials that are more conservative than traditionally what is up there,” he said.
Shand said she has firsthand experience with just how difficult it is to pass legislation on a very nontransparent Beacon Hill and added that she would build a team which would put pressure on the Legislature to “pass the kind of legislation that we need to see on Beacon Hill.”
“Let’s build a Beacon Hill that works for all of us,” she said.
DiBiase followed up by asking Shand how the 1st Essex District can play a bigger role in state government and was told that outside influences such as lobbyists should be brought to local municipal leaders to let them know directly for what they are lobbying.
“You bring them here,” she said. “You bring them to talk to municipal leaders in order to understand what is a pragmatic path forward to get the things that we need done happening on Beacon Hill?”
Fitzwater said he agreed with Shand and added that since Kelcourse spent most of 2021 running unsuccessfully for mayor of Amesbury and eventually accepted a job on the state Parole Board over the summer, the district has found itself with inadequate representation for the past two years.
“Finally, the people of this district deserve to have a full-time representative,” he said.
Fitzwater closed by saying he is “a real guy with real ideas and authentic skills.”
“I have a job, I have served locally and I think I uniquely qualify as the better choice. Please don’t vote for the name on the jersey but vote for the name on the back,” he said.
Shand concluded by saying that she shares a vision of creating a commonwealth that is more affordable and protects women’s reproductive health, while also delivering on the promises of a cleaner Merrimack River and with U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Maura Healey endorsing her campaign.
“It has been a great campaign. I feel, for as much as people have worried about divisiveness, that we have proved that a campaign focused on the needs of the district can be an effective message that can bring all of us together,” she said.
Both candidates expressed their fondness for each other Saturday and DiBiase told The Daily News they gave each other a hug at the end of their live debate.
