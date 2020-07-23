The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Massachusetts in the previous 24 hours rose by 18 to 8,249 statewide, according to state health officials Wednesday.
The Department of Public Health reported 192 new positive cases Wednesday for a total across the state since the pandemic began of 107,413.
Each Wednesday, the state publishes a comprehensive report on COVID-19, including town-by-town numbers for positive cases. The latest report said Amesbury had 187 positive cases since the pandemic began (including 28 deaths); Georgetown, 62; Groveland, 42; Merrimac, 35; Newbury, 14; Newburyport, 111 (including seven deaths); Salisbury, 59 (with five deaths); Rowley, 63; and West Newbury has reported 10 people tested positive.
COVID-19 case numbers at Anna Jaques Hospital rose to seven, including one person in the intensive care unit. The w week, AJH reported three positive cases, including one person in the ICU.
In the category of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the DPH listed that Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, with 203 beds, has reported more than 30 positive cases and 20 deaths; Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Amesbury, with 120 beds, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases and no deaths; and Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home in Rowley, with 62 beds, has reported 11 to 30 cases and one to four deaths.
In Newburyport, Brigham Rehabilitation Center, with 64 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; Port Healthcare, with 123 beds, has reported one to 10 cases and no deaths; the Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation, with 111 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases and no deaths; and the Newburyport Society for Aged Men, a nine-bed facility, has no positive cases and no deaths.
In the assistant living category, Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, a 139-bed facility, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases; Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, has reported no cases; the Elizabeth Calsey House in Amesbury, with 14 beds, has reported one to 10 positive cases since the pandemic began, and the Elizabeth Calsey House on Lions Mouth Road in Amesbury, with 26 beds, has reported 11 to 30 positive cases.
To read the latest data from the DPH: https://www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-july-22-2020/download.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.