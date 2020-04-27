State public health officials said Saturday that an Amesbury nursing home reported positive COVID-19 cases among patients or staff.
The weekly COVID-19 data published by the state Department of Public Health listed the 120-bed Maplewood Center rehabilitation and nursing home at Morrill Place as having more than two but less than 10 reported COVID-19 cases. The data could include residents and staff, according to the Department of Public Health.
The department also said, "The number of cases for a facility relies on the amount of testing conducted; facilities not included on this list may have COVID-19 cases that have not yet been identified."
The state report also said some facilities have tested some or all residents only, while some have also tested staff. It did not give specifics for each facility listed.
No one from the Maplewood Center administration was available to comment Sunday.
As of Friday, there were 38 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Newburyport. One Newburyport resident died from complications of the virus.
The Newburyport Health Department issued an advisory over the weekend urging residents to wear masks whenever they are outside. The department had already mandated that employees and customers of essential businesses must wear masks inside those establishments.
Anna Jaques Hospital reported a slight rise from Saturday to Sunday in the number of patients suspected of being positive for COVID-19.
In the daily report from the Beth Israel Lahey hospital network, AJH had 12 positive COVID-19 cases, including three in the intensive care unit, on Saturday and Sunday, but went from 13 suspected cases on Saturday to 17, including one in the ICU, on Sunday.
As has been the case for more than a week, no AJH employees were listed as testing positive, according to the Beth Israel Lahey report.
