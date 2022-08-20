NEWBURYPORT — Those vying for the First Essex District state representative seat last held by James Kelcourse will be taking part in a candidate forum Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center at 331 High St.
This forum, co-sponsored by The Daily News of Newburyport; Amesbury Community Television, Inc.; Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub, Inc.; Merrimack Public Access Television; and Salisbury Community TV & Media Center, Inc. will be for candidates from both the Republican and the Democratic parties who will all answer the same questions. Daily News editor Dave Rogers will be moderating the forum.
The First Essex District consists of Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury and now includes Merrimac.
Four candidates have filed with the Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance to run in their party's primary election on Sept. 6. The two Democratic candidates are Byron Lane of Newburyport, and Dawne Shand of Newburyport. Charles “C.J.” Fitzwater and Samson Racioppi, both of Salisbury, are running as Republicans.
Those interested in submitting questions to the candidates can email them to: ndnnews@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.