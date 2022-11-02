AMESBURY — The state Department of Public Utilities issued a response to the growing unrest involving the city’s struggle to enter a power aggregation program.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove told The Daily News last week about the ongoing effort to enter the city in the program.
“Amesbury filed our plan with DPU in April 2021 and attended a public hearing with them in July of 2021. Follow up questions were received from DPU dated June 21, 2022, and answered by their deadline of July 5, 2022. We have otherwise not progressed in the process,” Gove said in an email.
“I’ve been in touch with the Massachusetts Municipal Association Senior Executive and Legislative Director, David Koffman,” she added. “He has a meeting with DPU next week to learn more about the reason for the delay in approving municipal plans.”
In a response sent to The Daily News over the weekend, Department of Public Utilities officials confirmed the mayor’s statement regarding the status of Amesbury’s power aggregation efforts.
“The Department of Public Utilities is reviewing substantive issues related to and raised by the municipal aggregation plan for the City of Amesbury in docket D.P.U. 21-48,” DPU officials said in a statement to the Daily News. “The department issued discovery questions to the city on June 21, 2022. The city provided responses on July 6, 2022. The department is reviewing the responses and seeking to issue a final decision.”
Amesbury City Councilor and Energy Committee Chairperson Anthony Rinaldi said he was not impressed with the response.
“I mean, they’ve had our answers since July and they still haven’t reviewed them yet. They aren’t finished, and they weren’t that complicated, Rinaldi said. “So I don’t know what to think. I think they’re just deflecting at this point.”
The response from state officials noted that they do not have a statutory deadline for review of municipal aggregation plans, but the agency seeks to review all complete filings in a timely manner.
There are 12 pending municipal aggregation plans before the state. Three were filed prior to 2021, six were filed in 2021, and three were filed this year.
The average time pending for these plans is 18 months, something Rinaldi said he finds to be contradictory to the desire “to review all complete filings in a timely manner.”
“There’s again no logical reasons why they would be mistaken or there was some problem with it. This is just bureaucrat bureaucracy, that’s all it is,” Rinaldi said. “I’m sure there are items they need to check. I’m not saying there aren’t, but the average is one and a half years, and they admitted it, and that’s ridiculous.”
In their statement, department officials claimed the timing of their review and approval process are unique to each case and vary based on numerous factors, including the completeness of a municipality’s filing, the accuracy of the descriptions specific to a municipality, the degree of understanding that municipal officials have about the municipal aggregation process and the plans submitted, the complexity of the issues raised in a proceeding, and any motions for extension of time filed by municipalities.
They used Fitchburg as an example of a delayed process, explaining that during review the city was required to submit redline/strikeout documents showing all changes in its plan and supporting documents.
The department officials said the redline/strikeout documents submitted by the city were not fully consistent with the “clean” versions of the documents submitted with the compliance filing. More specifically, they identified several instances where the redline/strikeout documents contained edits that did not appear in the clean documents.
“In at least one instance, however, the department directed the city to revise its plan using specific language but the city used different language. Importantly, the city did not call this proposed new language to the department’s attention and, in fact, indicated that it had fully complied with the department’s directive (including the specified language) in its compliance table,” state officials said in their response to The Daily News.
Rinaldi countered by expressing frustration with the department’s willingness to provide specifics on one city but no specifics for why Amesbury case’s has been delayed.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
