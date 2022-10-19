AMESBURY — Education funding, inflation and a woman’s right to choose are key issues for the two candidates seeking the state Senate seat in the newly reconfigured Second Essex & Middlesex District.
Sen. Barry Finegold is running for a fifth, two-year term representing the district, which has been redistricted to include Amesbury, Andover, Haverhill, Merrimac, Tewksbury and Wilmington, as well as part of North Andover, beginning next year.
The 51-year-old Andover Democrat will be losing Lawrence and Dracut from his district but said there are plenty of issues to tackle in 2023, not the least of which is public education funding.
Finegold pointed to the recent acquisition of $30,000 to purchase and install a new fire alarm system at Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir School in Merrimac as well as $45,000 for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance improvements at Sweetsir School and Helen R. Donaghue School as examples of him making education a top priority.
The incumbent has also been an advocate for increasing special education circuit breaker funding to a 75% reimbursement from the state.
“That has been something that we call a ‘budget buster,’” he said.
Finegold said he has also been pushing to add a Senior Circuit Breaker tax credit in the economic development bill.
“We have very high property taxes in our communities and the Senior Circuit Breaker tax credit gives relief to seniors. I think that is really important because we want to make sure that the people who have lived in our communities will be able to stay here,” he said.
Salvatore Paul DeFranco is running as a Republican to unseat Finegold.
The 36-year-old Haverhill resident is a former Navy SEAL who served in Iraq and is the owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Company, which has locations in Newburyport and Haverhill. He said his biggest concerns are inflation and increasing costs, jobs, crime and drugs.
“Let’s be honest, the cost of groceries is through the roof and the cost of fuel is almost double what it was not three or four years ago,” he said. “With the cold weather right around the corner, people are going to have to choose between heating their homes or eating.”
Seniors are the most at-risk group when it comes to inflation, according to DeFranco.
“My grandmother is 92 years old, how is she going to afford this future? She’s not and these are the reasons I’m running,” he said.
DeFranco pointed to his time as a Navy SEAL as an example of his ability to work with anyone, including Democrats across the aisle.
“I worked with units in the U.S. military but I also worked with units from different countries that had completely different ideological views. But we would always work together to complete the mission. I will never put my party before the people of this district,” he said.
Finegold voted to place Question 1, which would impose an additional 4% state income tax on people making over $1 million annually, on the Nov. 8 ballot while DeFranco pledged never to vote for a tax increase.
“Sal DeFranco will never vote to raise taxes. People are getting taxed out of their homes. We need to take a look at the income tax, sales tax, all of that, and start reeling it back in,” he said.
The proliferation of the deadly drug fentanyl is another issue DeFranco said he intends to tackle by increasing the number of treatment facilities if elected to the state Senate.
“I lost my sister to a fentanyl overdose about four years ago and it’s no secret that the majority of that fentanyl comes from Lawrence, which has an enormous illegal immigration problem. Sal DeFranco is not for providing benefits to people who are breaking the law,” he said.
Finegold mentioned his pride in being a bipartisan state senator who was one of only eight Democrats who voted to reduce the gas tax. He touted his endorsement from the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts.
“It’s getting really scary out there and that is why I have supported things like the ROE Act, which will make the right to make your own decisions a permanent law here in Massachusetts,” he said.
The abortion issue is settled law in Massachusetts, according to DeFranco, who added that he will always represent the will of the people when it comes to women’s rights.
Finegold, a senior member of the state Senate Committee on Ways and Means, pointed out that the area is expected to have two new state representatives next year and said experience matters.
“I can deliver for the district, I already have delivered for the district, and I will continue to do so,” he said.
With inflation rising and energy costs set to skyrocket, DeFranco said now is the time for change.
“You want t be motivated to run for office? Go grocery shopping and see a single parent have to put back groceries because the bill is ridiculous. We’re in a tough spot right now,” he said. “I had no desire to run for office. But, as we say in the SEAL teams, ‘If not me, then who?’”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
