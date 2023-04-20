NEWBURYPORT — The gas line replacement project on State Street is coming to an end but motorists may have to wait a while longer for the downtown thoroughfare to be completely smoothed over.
National Grid has been replacing a 100-year-old, 12-inch gas main on State Street since January. On Thursday, city Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the project could be completed as soon as that afternoon.
Levine added that the project’s scheduled completion date was April 28, but recent construction has gone well and should be finished long before then.
“This will be done before anyone knows it and it certainly should be done by the end of the day next Friday,” he said.
The original deadline was March 31 but the project was shut down for a week in mid-March due to the complexity of the city’s old, underground systems, Levine said. Verizon was also working in the open trenches on State Street to update its own systems.
Since the project began, motorists have been weaving in and out of changing detours that close one of two lanes on State Street – all while avoiding pedestrians crossing the street.
Levine said State Street will not be repaved immediately since the city will install restaurant parklets there soon.
“We’re determining that schedule now and weighing whether or not we’ll be repaving in the fall or next spring,” he said. “But we can’t do it now because the parklets are being set up.”
National Grid will also replace an 8-inch pipe on Middle Street once the State Street work is complete. The Middle Street work was expected to begin May 1, but Levine said it could start as early as next week.
National Grid spokesperson Christine Milligan said the Middle Street work should be completed in about six weeks, depending on conditions.
“We should be wrapped by Memorial Day,” she said.
Once the Middle Street gas main has been replaced, the road will be repaved as a part of the second year of Mayor Sean Reardon’s rolling streets and sidewalks plan.
More than four miles of pavement in Wards 1, 3 and 5 were either repaired or replaced as part of the streets and sidewalks plan last year.
This year, the plan calls for repaving 3½ miles in Wards 2, 4 and 6. For the last few days, D&R General Contracting Inc. of Melrose has milled Fruit and Fair streets, a process that includes stripping the roads of pavement and regrading to prepare them for a fresh coat of asphalt.
That particular work has caused considerable confusion in the downtown area as multiple streets, from Water to High streets, have been cordoned off with traffic cones that change daily, making getting from one place to another all the more difficult.
Jennifer Sullivan, acting deputy director of the Department of Public Services, said in a text message that paving on Fruit and Fair streets should begin next week and take roughly two or three days to complete, weather permitting.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
