NEWBURYPORT - Days after a local city official claimed Newburyport Bank violated a city ordinance when it cut down five city-owned trees along State Street, five new trees were planted Thursday in their place.
The initial decision by Newburyport Bank to cut down five honey locust trees drew fire from patrons and the city’s Tree Commission who accused the bank of not following city rules. A Tree Commission member said the bank neglected to inform the commission about its plans to remove the trees which meant that a required public hearing did not take place.
A Newburyport Bank official said the old trees were causing damage to the brick sidewalk as its roots spread out and adversely affecting the building's facade. Before proceeding, the bank contacted the city's tree warden and thought it had gotten the green light to cut down the trees.
The trees, the bank added, would be replaced by Japanese lilacs next spring.
Newburyport Bank General Service Manager Ronald Richer said, in a Friday email, the bank made the decision to move up the planting schedule to have the project completed by Yankee Homecoming and the annual classic car show scheduled for August on State Street.
"Additional efforts will be made to keep the trees watered during the hot weather to keep the roots moist. Once the brick work is completed, the tripping hazard the previous trees presented will be rectified. The new trees will provide the downtown district a beautiful landscape for years to come.
The project, Richer said last week, would cost roughly $9,000.
Cris Miller, from Friends of Newburyport Trees, said he was concerned that the new trees were much smaller than the ones cut down and may not the best species for that area of the city.
"It's the wrong time of year (to plant them)," Miller added.
When bank patrons and others discovered the last few trees on that area of State Street had been cut down, they marched into the bank lobby and voiced their displeasure to tellers. Richer said as many as 15 people came into the bank daily at first to express their anger and disappointment.
