NEWBURYPORT – Local officials took part in what City Council President Jared Eigerman called a "debriefing" session Tuesday night on the recently completed weekend closures of State Street.
After weeks of deliberation, which drew heated opposition from many, the council authorized the closure of a portion of State Street for two four-day "events." The first event took place June 16-19 while the second was June 23-26.
The idea to close a section of State Street came in an effort to attract more people to downtown establishments when restrictions related to slowing the spread of COVID-19 kept them out of restaurants and stores.
Sharif Zeid, the Ward 1 councilor and a member of the council's ad hoc committee running the meeting, said throughout the roughly 70-minute Zoom call that officials received mostly positive feedback but some that was negative.
"A mix all around, but overall most of the comments were positive," Zeid said.
The meeting included representatives from the Fire Department, Police Department, Department of Public Services and the city's parking clerk. About 12 officials and eight residents attended the meeting, according to Zeid.
He said restaurant owners, for the most part, were the ones who had a better experience. The negative comments were mostly from retail shop owners. Some retailers, he said, were not happy with the lack of sidewalk space that they said limited window shopping. He noted that none of the comments surprised him.
Karen Brown, owner of Green Plum Vintage Goods in Market Square, said the closures did little to move the needle for her business.
A bigger issue, she said, was the unappealing appearance of Jersey barriers used to block off the road. Additional Jersey barriers were set up along State Street to create a protective barrier for restaurants using parking spaces.
She called the overall aesthetics of the "event" and the Jersey barriers unappealing and uninspiring to shoppers.
"I was disappointed. I thought Newburyport would have a better presentation," Brown said. "This is surprising to me, very surprising."
Brown said Andover did a better job of crafting an appealing environment when creating a similar experience in its shopping zone.
In the days leading up to the debriefing, Brown said she sent photos of Andover's efforts to Eigerman and others. She said Andover used clear barriers and installed greenery to spruce up its closed area.
"Andover and other communities got it right," Brown said.
Zeid conceded that the Jersey barriers were not the most attractive but said they served their purpose in making the weekends possible.
"Let's not let perfect get in the way of good," Zeid said.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, who did not take part in the meeting, said despite what he called "some bumps on the road," he thought the road closures worked well.
"I've had nothing but great feedback," Lane said, adding that restaurant owners personally thanked him for advocating the idea.
Asked if he would like to see more weekend State Street closures, Lane said, "Why not?"
"We could do more of these types of things," Lane said, adding that only if safety guidelines related to slowing the spread of COVID-19 allowed for such opportunities.
Another business owner, Kevin Riley of Partridge in a Bear Tree, said he approved of closing State Street for the two weekends and supports having additional events. But Riley said he is unsure if there is a need for more weekend closures.
"Anything we can do to get people downtown, I'm down with it," Riley said.
Tony Furnari, the city's DPS director, said Jersey barriers used to close off State Street during those two weekends would not be hauled away until he receives word from the City Council whether there would be additional events.
Zeid said the meeting Tuesday did not include scheduling additional weekend closures but left the door open to revisiting the possibility as soon as the City Council's meeting July 13.
With COVID-19 restrictions easing to the point where indoor dining is now allowed and retailers can have customers browse their stores, the need for extra outdoor space may not be as great.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.