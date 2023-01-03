NEWBURYPORT — The first sign of National Grid’s three-month gas line project could be seen Tuesday on State Street when the company began taking a good look under the roadway.
National Grid is expected to begin replacing a 100-year-old, 12-inch gas main on State Street, as well as an 8-inch pipe on Middle Street, sometime this month. But construction crews could already be seen doing some preliminary work on the project during the raw, drizzly morning.
National Grid spokesperson Christine Milligan said crews have been working in test pits to better understand the infrastructure beneath the roadway.
“They want to determine the patchwork where the new infrastructure will go so that they can identify the path for the new pipe,” she said.
Milligan said the crews should be digging test pits over the next few weeks, with the trench work to lay the new pipe expected to begin by the end of the month.
Acting Department of Public Services Director Jamie Tuccolo said the work Tuesday was primarily testing and reconnaissance.
“They’re trying to figure out if they can find any and all the utilities that are buried under the ground. Even though we have premarked for water and sewer, this is a very old city. There are a lot of unknown, underground utilities that they’re trying to uncover,” he said. “There’s probably, more than likely, cobblestone under there. So it’s just a question of what they run across. But they’re basically only going to go about 4 feet down. So the depth is not very deep.”
Tuccolo said the testing should be completed by Thursday and the city will have a better idea of when the project will begin.
“They just want to know if you have to bend a pipe to move a 12-inch line, it’s not as easy as if you move, say a 6- or 8-inch PVC gas line. So they’d have to mobilize a little bit further back to start to bend to go under whatever the obstacle that’s in their way,” he said. “Once they have uncovered what it is that they’re trying to locate now, I should have more information at that point. “
DPS workers are only shadowing the National Grid crew in case it needs assistance or further information.
“This is all 100% National Grid and their contractors. The only portion that the city is involved with is to make sure that we are there to aid them if they need help putting up signs,” Tuccolo said.
Traffic on State Street is expected to be limited to one lane for the project’s three-month duration.
State Street sees its fair share of delivery trucks on any given day, and Tuccolo said a police detail will be working at the construction site each day to manage traffic once the project begins.
“You’ve got to keep in mind that this is a 12-inch pipe and they’re going to do probably between 40 and say 60 feet per day. So, there’s only going to be really one or two days that are going to be in what we’re calling the State Street loading zone area, which is on the left side of the road where the construction will be,” he said. “It might be slower than you might anticipate, but we’ll make traffic get by. Hopefully, the weather stays the way it is right now. The project gets underway and they’re in and out.”
Mayor Sean Reardon has made it a priority to keep residents informed of the project’s progress, and Tuccolo said DPS will be getting any word it receives from National Grid out to the public by way of its social media channels on Facebook (www.facebook.com/newburyportofficial), Twitter (https://twitter.com/NewburyportGov), Instagram (www.instagram.com/cityofnewburyport/?hl=en) and the website (www.cityofnewburyport.com/).
“The mayor has told us everything that happens is going to be out there,” Tuccolo said. “He wants to make sure that we’re as transparent as possible and every piece of information that we get from National Grid, we will get it right up.”
