NEWBURYPORT — Work on the National Grid gas line replacement project on State Street roared back to life Wednesday but officials conceded its completion will be pushed back a week to the end of April.
The gas company has been working with the city since January to replace a 100-year-old, 12-inch gas main on State Street as well as an 8-inch pipe on Middle Street.
Department of Public Services general foreman Ron Keefe said National Grid had to shut down for a week “for financial reasons” but the project resumed Wednesday.
“They did some saw cutting (Wednesday) and I believe they are going to be in there (Thursday) for one day to do the final tie-in,” he said.
Keefe added that National Grid will still need to finish linking the gas mains to affected buildings, while Verizon will also be doing some work in the trench.
“Verizon is looking to give customers some more options by updating their system,” he said.
The project is only roughly a week behind schedule, according to Keefe, who said the delay will prompt his department to start tying up work to allow outdoor dining on Pleasant Street first as opposed to State Street at the end of April.
“We will basically be working backward,” Keefe said. “After they finish, then DPS will come in and blow off all of the sidewalks and sweep the whole of the downtown to get everything back to the way it should be looking. The only thing we will have to do after that is to make sure National Grid keeps up with patching anything that is settling, which has happened.”
Resuming work required a traffic detour in the State Street area Wednesday, with the left turn lane from Water to State streets being closed until 11:15 a.m.
Traffic should also be detoured Thursday from Water Street to State Street by way of Central and Liberty streets. Vehicles will, however, still be able to turn right from Merrimac Street and onto State Street through Market Square.
Police officers will direct traffic during the construction and all affected businesses and residences will remain accessible.
“They were out of there earlier on (Wednesday) and it will only be one more day,” Keefe said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the city has been in constant contact with National Grid throughout the project and any questions can be directed to the Department of Public Services at 978-465-4464.
The mayor confirmed that National Grid anticipates work on State Street will be completed by the end of April, with the Middle Street construction beginning soon after.
“The last I heard, the pipe was in place, it is just all of the tie-ins that they have to do up and down State Street,” he said. “Hopefully, weather permitting, National Grid and Verizon will get their work done over the next two weeks and then we can get the parklets set up and everyone can go out to eat.”
Reardon urged residents to sign up for project alerts at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/subscribe.
A National Grid spokesperson did not return calls for comment Wednesday.
