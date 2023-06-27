NEWBURYPORT — Amesbury resident and former Latitude Sports Club franchise owner John Grossi confirmed he has entered into a purchase-and-sales agreement to buy the former Mobil gas station at the corner of State and High streets.
But what he plans on doing with the property is still under consideration.
Grossi said in an email that he is in the very early stages of due diligence and “exploring all possibilities.”
The entrepreneur is limited in what he can build there based on an earlier agreement with the current owner, Global Companies LLC, and the city, which promised the site would only be used for residential purposes.
The half-acre property has two addresses – 107 State St. and 95 High St. – and a combined assessment of $897,900 – $574,300 for the State Street address and $323,600 for the High Street property, according to the city.
Global bought the property for $5.1 million in 2010 but closed the 49-year-old gas station in May 2018.
In December 2021, the company entered into an agreement with the city, committing Global to removing all snow on the property and redeveloping the site for residential use only.
Earlier that year, roughly 400 people signed an online petition calling for the demolition and removal of the gas station and its underground tanks. Global cleaned up the property, removed and properly disposed of the fuel dispensers, and put it on the market for $1.2 million in February 2022.
Although Global found a prospective buyer late last year, the deal fell through soon after.
When reached for comment, Planning Director Andy Port said he is not privy to the terms of the purchase-and-sales agreement but expects to see a conceptual plan for redevelopment soon.
“The biggest questions are, ‘How many units? What does it look like? and is it reasonably compatible with that corner?’” he said.
Port added that he is looking forward to receiving further updates from Global.
“The intent was to have a local party that we could work with on the appropriate uses for that land,” he said. “Global doesn’t have much of a role in that, at this point, other than closing on the acquisition with the buyer.”
Grossi opened his first Latitude Sports Club in 2005 and the chain would eventually grow to include locations in Salisbury, Methuen, Peabody and Bradford. He sold the franchise to Boston Sports Clubs for what he called “a multimillion-dollar deal” in late 2019.
He then became the managing member of Rowley Group LLC, which proposed building a horse racing track on a 284-acre plot in Rowley but that came to a halt in 2020 after Grossi decided the town did not want the project.
