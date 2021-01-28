NEWBURYPORT — A local school superintendent stood his ground Wednesday after a state education office pushed back on a North Shore Superintendents' Round Table letter asking to move teachers up in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Teachers are part of Phase 2 of the state's vaccination rollout plan scheduled to begin in February and run through March, but all 29 school superintendents and teachers union presidents from the North Shore Superintendents' Round Table wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker last week asking his administration to place teachers in Phase 1 of the vaccination plan.
Round Table members argued in their letter that teachers are essential personnel and should be given priority when it comes to vaccination, much like the health care workers and first responders receiving vaccinations during Phase 1.
But Executive Office of Education spokeswoman Colleen Quinn released a statement Tuesday that said the educators' claims were "false and misleading."
"Teachers are scheduled to receive a vaccine in Phase 2, the first group of workers in the state to be prioritized for the vaccine after health care workers and first responders," Quinn wrote. "The administration is calling on these union leaders to be honest partners in the effort to educate children in classrooms. Instead, these leaders attack good faith efforts to go back to school despite overwhelming evidence that it is safe to do so."
Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew, a Round Table member, pushed back on Quinn's statement Wednesday afternoon.
"We're not even done with Phase 1 right now," he said. "We would have more confidence if we knew that Phase 1 would be complete on time. Do we all really believe that Phase 1 is going to end and Phase 2 is going to begin on Feb. 1? If you do then, I am sure that educators aren't going to mind too much. But I think that prioritization has to happen. Every day that a child can't be in school or you can't optimize the number of people you can have in school, that is day missed."
In the statement, Quinn said the Executive Office of Education was "dismayed" to learn that many teachers union leaders have opposed going back to school until vaccines for children are also developed.
"There is no legitimate evidence from any public health or medical body to back up the union leaders' claims, and their tactics will only exacerbate the emotional and educational harm students are experiencing as a result of being out of the classroom," she said in the statement.
Bartholomew said he believed the statement from the Executive Office of Education is aimed more at prior disagreements between teachers unions and the state than the issues brought up in the letter itself.
"None of our union leaders have made the claims that children should be vaccinated before they are in school," Bartholomew said. "All of us up here, Pentucket, Newburyport, Triton and Amesbury, have all been back to school in the hybrid model. We've all been in school so I'm not quite sure where her statement is headed."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
