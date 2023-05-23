NEWBURYPORT — Bulldozers and other pieces of heavy equipment were on Plum Island Point on Tuesday demolishing a popular beach outlook that since 2005 was the culmination of a wooden boardwalk that guided beachgoers from the area's parking lot to the popular beach. The move comes months after the boardwalk was closed off to the public after officials deemed the area dangerous.
"This has been a slow, steady, worsening erosion out there that has led to this situation, where the structure has become unsafe," Newburyport Conservation Administrator Julie Godtfredsen said Tuesday.
Godtfredsen added that the ramp to the outlook was removed a few years ago and the coastal erosion situation hasn't been improving.
Godtfredsen said the city hopes the state will replace the outlook with a new structure someday but added the prognosis was not promising since she's not sure if the erosion pattern will stabilize anytime soon.
"At this point, no one wants to spend public money to build something new without knowing how long it will last," she said.
Demolition work, which will continue from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the week, is being overseen by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation which, according to a spokesperson will continue working closely with the city to ensure public safety
DCR Deputy Director of Communications Ilyse Wolberg said that the same coastal erosion mentioned by the city forced the state to close the boardwalk late last year. Wolberg also said DCR will be working to secure any debris or fixtures that can't be removed from the area.
The boardwalk was established by the Plum Island Taxpayers Association in 2005, thanks to a $350,000 state grant.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester spokesperson Donald Siriani said DCR will be removing portions of the boardwalk to make way for the demolition of the outlook structure.
Reach for comment Tuesday, PITA President Ron Barrett was disappointed with the news saying the boardwalk is the only handicap-accessible path in the residential area of the island that connects directly to the beach.
Barrett said he would also like to be involved in any potential rebuilding of the outlook structure.
"I'd like to make sure it's done correctly," he said. "But I haven't heard anything from the state about it yet."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.