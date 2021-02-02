GROVELAND – A Massachusetts state police sergeant accused of attacking a New Hampshire woman and then fleeing from police early Sunday morning was ordered held without bail by a Rockingham Superior Court judge Tuesday following his arraignment via video conference.
Bryan W. Erickson, 38, of Groveland, was charged with second-degree assault (strangulation), simple assault, obstructing report of a crime, disobeying an officer, criminal trespassing, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
He was arrested without incident shortly after returning to his Groveland home by members of the Massachusetts State Police.
At Tuesday's arraignment, Rockingham County prosecutor Jill Cook asked Judge Martin Honigberg to find Erickson a danger to his alleged victim and society and not give him the chance to post bail while awaiting trial.
Cook said in addition to his years as a state trooper, Erickson was also a U.S. Marine for eight years. Combined, he has decades of training in lethal force and other areas that would put his alleged victim at risk if he's released.
"He is a danger. He's a danger to the victim, he's a danger to the community and he should be held," Cook said.
During her argument, Cook said Erickson showed little regard for the public's safety when he drove off from the scene at up to 80 mph to avoid being captured by Exeter police.
Erickson's attorney, Paul Garrity, argued that because his client was a state trooper and risked losing his job if he violated any court orders, he could be trusted to abide by all bail conditions. Garrity also said Erickson has a clean record and has been protecting the public for years.
To say Erickson needed to be held "flies in the face of his background," Garrity said, adding that Erickson was currently assigned to the Andover barracks.
But Honigberg was not convinced and pointed to the charges of fleeing from police to avoid capture as an aggravating factor that warranted holding him on preventative detention.
Honigberg called fleeing from the scene "horrifyingly dangerous to the public."
Erickson's next court appearance, via video conference, is scheduled for Feb. 10. While awaiting trial, Erickson was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with his alleged victim, to remain drug and alcohol free, comply with all restraining orders and have no firearms or weapons.
Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said Erickson was immediately relieved of duty upon his arrest. He was taken to the Exeter Police Department for booking. A departmental hearing has been scheduled for later in the week at which time his duty status will be reviewed. Also, an internal affairs case has been opened, according to Procopio.
"We condemn, and have zero tolerance for, the actions as alleged. We will take appropriate administrative action as warranted by the outcome of the criminal case in New Hampshire and our own internal investigation," Procopio said in a statement.
When Exeter police responded to a 911 call from a woman around 3 a.m. on Sunday, she told officers that Erickson assaulted her and left on foot through the back garage door.
The woman gave police a description of Erickson's pickup, which was seen a short time later nearby. But when Erickson saw that officers were close, he drove away at speeds up to 80 mph toward neighboring Kingston, N.H. Erickson managed to elude police, prompting Exeter officers to obtain a warrant for his arrest, according to court documents.
The woman told police that during an argument inside her house, Erickson "grabbed her face and mouth" and threw her to the floor. He then placed a hand around her neck and one of his fingers down her throat. She then threatened to call police if he did not take his hands off her. Erickson continued to restrain her and then head-butted her twice. The woman eventually got back on her feet and tried to leave the room only for Erickson to block her exit. She managed to call 911 after several failed attempts, the arrest warrant affidavit reads.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.