The following is a statement released by the Newburyport Human Rights Commission and Newburyport Police Department in response to racist graffiti painted on the carpet at The Tannery Marketplace:
Recently, someone painted the N-word on the rug outside the Actor's Studio of Newburyport located in The Tannery.
This epitaph is hateful and harmful. We cannot say strongly enough that we condemn such expressions and acts, whether rendered with malice, in jest, rebellion or for attention.
As a nation grappling with a legacy of racism and confronting a disturbing rise in hate speech, we must take every opportunity to collectively stand up to and reject all expressions of hate. We can’t normalize them, or give them power, or let them sow disrespect, division or violence.
Words (and images and symbols) such as the one placed outside of the Actor’s Studio are a constant reminder of the biases and discrimination that have flowed through American society against people of color.
Hate speech, even if written without malice or intent to harm, renders harm by its very meaning. It is imbued with inherent disrespect, predicated on a blatant and demonstrable disregard for the rights and value of “the other".
We take solace and pride in knowing Newburyport is an open, welcoming and safe place to live and visit. Our community is engaged and committed to the ideals of respect and inclusion.
We foster these ideals through our many faith-based organizations, the diversity of local artists and businesses, and citizen groups like the Anti-Racism Affinity Group of Greater Newburyport and the Women's Huddle.
We create and support a local government grounded in these ideals. Our school systems have foregrounded their teaching and mentoring on inclusion amidst the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic. Our library curates rich collections and facilitates programs like this month's common read of Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson.
Our Human Rights Commission is well established and has worked with the mayor, City Council and Police Department over many years to identify human rights concerns and strengthen human rights protections for all Newburyport citizens. In November, we selected 24 people from across the community for the newly formed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance. This alliance will examine equity issues in our community including policies, services and ordinances, and will develop recommendations for change. Mayor Donna Holaday added, “Unfortunately, we are not immune from acts of racism as exemplified by several incidents over the past year. As a community we need to collectively work to advance the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion and I am very pleased with the work we have started with an amazing group of Newburyport residents representing all sectors of our city.”
Incidents like the one at The Tannery remind us we must continue to support and affirm this work. Toward that end, we amplify the words of people throughout our community who last fall created a three-and-a-half-minute video, Hate Has No Port Here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Or8YboAH6Zc).
"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion.
People learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate they can be taught to love.
Hate is too great a burden to bear."
Let us continue to come together to set aside this burden.
Sincerely,
Newburyport Human Rights Commission
Newburyport Police Department
