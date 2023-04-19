NEWBURYPORT — The award-winning SteelDrivers will play to a soldout audience April 29 as part of the Belleville Roots Music Series.
Specializing in a unique mix of what might be called bluegrass soul, the SteelDrivers has become a big name in progressive bluegrass after making its debut in 2005.
The group has been nominated for four Grammys, the Americana Music Association’s New Artist of the Year award, and was IBMA’s 2009 Emerging Artist of the Year. In 2015, “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Recording.
In 2018, the group made Grand Ole Opry history as the quintet was joined on stage by superstars John Prine and Bill Murray. Other accolades include a cameo in the Murray film “Get Low,” music placement in various TV and movies, including the drama “Yellowstone,” and recordings with the military group Six String Soldiers.
Two more shows on the Belleville stage will showcase the range of American blues music: The Marcia Ball Band on May 20 and Corey Harris on June 17.
Pianist, songwriter and vocalist Marcia Ball was born in Texas and raised in Louisiana. Corey Harris is a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and band leader who has carved out his own niche in blues, appearing at venues throughout North America, Europe, Brazil, the Caribbean, West Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
Belleville Roots concerts are held on the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., Newburyport. For tickets, schedule updates, to join the mailing list and to follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, go to www.bellevilleroots.org.
Belleville Congregational Church has long-standing roots in the community as a gathering place and supporter of local service organizations.
The mission of the music series, founded in December 2010, is to bring a variety of high-quality roots music to the area, and raise money to restore and maintain the historic 1867 Belleville Meetinghouse and adjacent Fiske Chapel complex.
