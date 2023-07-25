HAVERHILL — Stem Haverhill recently announced that sponsorship opportunities are available for the second annual Green Goddess Invitational golf tournament to take place Sept. 11 at Renaissance Golf Club.
The tournament promotes, celebrates and assists women operating in the traditional male-dominated fields of retail cannabis and golf. This year, the tournament will benefit Patriots Helping Vets, a Massachusetts nonprofit that focuses on helping veterans heal through horticultural therapy and promoting their right to cultivate medicinal plants, according to a news release.
Sponsorships ranging from $2,500 to $6,500 are available for the event, said Stem Haverhill owner and tournament organizer Caroline Pineau. She encourages cannabis and noncannabis women sponsors and vendors to participate.
“The first GGI was a fantastic success, and we’re confident that this year’s event will be even better,” Pineau said in the release. “Our sponsorship packages are designed for maximum fun and brand exposure, our plans for the day are cool and inventive, and the buzz was so strong from our first tournament that more people inside the industry want to be part of the fun.
“This is more than a tournament,” she added. “This is a movement about women, by women and for women.”
Last year, the tournament attracted nearly 300 women. This year, Pineau anticipates 350 or more.
The sponsorship packages include Sativa foursomes (nine holes) and Indica foursomes (nine golf stations with skill workshops). Sponsors will support the tournament’s three main components: Women playing and learning golf, supporting Patriots Helping Vets, and supporting women in traditionally male-dominated fields such as golf and cannabis.
The tournament will feature golf skill clinics with WPGA professional Catherine McPherson and the Renaissance pro staff. There will also be yoga, spa treatments, Reiki, collective art and painting projects, cannabis education workshops with guest speakers, live music, a disc jockey and a flower send-off.
Anyone interested in vendor or sponsorship opportunities should contact Angela Moreno at angela@stemhaverhill.com.
