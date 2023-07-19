Church scholarship

Step Up Thrift Shop board members Susan Gleason, left, and Gay Main present Amesbury High School graduate Sadie Cacho-Negrete with a $500 scholarship. Cacho-Negrete is an active member of Main Street Congregational Church and will attend Stonehill College this fall.

 Courtesy photo

AMESBURY — Volunteers from Step Up Thrift Shop at Main Street Congregational Church awarded Sadie Cacho-Negrete a $500 scholarship during the worship service Sunday.

Scholarships are given to graduating seniors enrolled in an accredited college or vocational degree program and who have been active at the church.

Cacho-Negrete, a recent Amesbury High School graduate, has been a lifelong member of the church, where she has worked in the Sunday school, sung in the choir and volunteered, including at the thrift shop.

“We hope Sadie will continue to share her considerable gifts, while developing new skills, and enjoying academic success,” board member Susan Gleason said.

For more information about the church, visit www.main-street-church.org.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you