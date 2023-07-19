AMESBURY — Volunteers from Step Up Thrift Shop at Main Street Congregational Church awarded Sadie Cacho-Negrete a $500 scholarship during the worship service Sunday.
Scholarships are given to graduating seniors enrolled in an accredited college or vocational degree program and who have been active at the church.
Cacho-Negrete, a recent Amesbury High School graduate, has been a lifelong member of the church, where she has worked in the Sunday school, sung in the choir and volunteered, including at the thrift shop.
“We hope Sadie will continue to share her considerable gifts, while developing new skills, and enjoying academic success,” board member Susan Gleason said.
For more information about the church, visit www.main-street-church.org.
