NEWBURYPORT — High winds coupled with pelting rain knocked out power across the area Thursday night into Friday morning with downtown Newburyport among the affected areas. Around 9 a.m. on Friday, the Newburyport Police Department announced it had lost power and lost the use of a phone line. All through Friday morning, police and fire departments responded to numerous reports of downed trees and power lines.
An official from the Newburyport Police Department confirmed that the station lost power for a period of time around 9 a.m.
They also said that trees had fallen on 293 High St. hitting power lines and partially blocking traffic. More trees came down onto some wire on Elizabeth Lane and on 71 Turkey Hill Road, according to the official.
They said that additionally either a pole or a tree came down near the entrance of Michael's Harborside Seafood Restauraunt and took wires down, which were still live, and electrified a chain link fence. National Grid came out responded quickly and got the lines shut off, according to the official.
Around that time an estimated 98 customers were without power around the city. Salisbury saw 700 customers without power while there were 211 customers without power in West Newbury. Amesbury had 183 customers sans electricity with a similar number in Newbury, 183 customers.
In Salisbury, Chief Thomas Fowler told The Daily News that the storm had brought about issues of flooding and power outages.
“We have some sporadic outages, mostly down the beach. Ten-thirty-a.m was high tide, pretty much Broadway at North End Boulevard is quite flooded. Near the entrance to the reservation there's water over the road,” Fowler said. “We're saying it's impassible, so we're putting up signage to ask people to turn around so they don't get stuck in it. But, that's typical for storms like this, luckily nothing too out of the ordinary.”
Flooding also threatened to close Plum Island Turnpike in Newbury, the only road leading to Plum Island, as well as turning Cashman Park in Newburyport into a temporary tide pool.
Fowler offered advice as to what to do on a day with a severe storm.
“Stay home. A lot of times we get people that love to drive down the beach and look at the waves and the storm, and this is a pretty dangerous storm, especially if waves are coming over the top of Broadway,” Fowler said. “We don't want people to get in a position where my guys have to endanger themselves to rescue them. So, stay home, stay safe, stay warm.”
Wind gusts as strong as 50 mph were reported in Newburyport during the massive storm. Temperatures are expected to nose dive later Friday leading to the possibility of icy roads.
"Our emergency response operations are prepared in the event the storm causes damage to our networks. We want to ensure you are prepared, too. Please make sure your mobile devices are charged so that they can remain connected in the event of a power outage, and use extreme caution near downed power lines and wires; always assume that they are carrying live electricity," a National Grid spokesperson said.
