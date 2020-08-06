Storm damage forces Newbury golf club to remove iconic 9th hole tree

NEWBURY — A legendary hickory at Ould Newbury Golf Club's ninth hole sustained significant limb damage during the tropical storm Tuesday and will result in its full removal next week.
"We're losing an icon," head golf professional Jim Hilton told The Daily News after a club member assessed the damage Wednesday morning and determined the tree could not be salvaged.
The club posted a photo of the damage on its Facebook page late Tuesday, noting, "We had a casualty of the wind today ... Some will mourn and some will not .... "
While some momentarily mourned on social media, others rejoiced at the thought of improving their game now that the tree is gone.
The tree lost large branches due to storms in the past, and Hilton said he often receives calls asking about its potential for removal.
"Every time there's a storm, I get calls asking, 'Did the tree come down?'" he said. "This time, the majority of it did come down."
When a branch broke off last year, about half a dozen golf balls fell down with it, Hilton said, guessing that there would be golf balls found once again.
Though he couldn't confirm the exact height of the tree, the longtime golf pro estimated the hickory was at least 150 feet tall.
The nine-hole course at 319 Newburyport Turnpike is open to the public Monday through Thursday and available to only members Friday through Sunday.
Following the storm, National Grid reported at least 30 Newbury customers were affected by power outages. The company reported about a dozen outages in Newburyport, at least five in Amesbury, six in Salisbury and 76 in West Newbury.
The company estimated power would be restored to all homes by roughly 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
In Rowley, the Municipal Lighting Plant said the storm caused very minimal damage and only caused a few customers to lose power. All outages were restored by Wednesday morning, a staff member said.
Kevin Snow, general manager of the Groveland Municipal Light Department, said the town had a few reports as well, but all issues were resolved quickly.
The Merrimac Municipal Light Department received seven reports of power outages and all electricity was restored within a few hours.
