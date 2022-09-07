NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge announces a screening of "2040" at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, on Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Firehouse box office and website. Tickets are $3 per person. There is no charge for the first 100 people to register at: www.firehouse.org/event/storm-surge-2040-film/
Motivated by his 4-year-old daughter and concern for the planet she will inherit, Damon Gameau, Australian award-winning director (That Sugar Film, 2015) and actor, embarks on a global journey to meet innovators and change makers to discover what the future of the planet could look like by the year 2040 if we embraced the best solutions already available to us, and shifted them rapidly into the mainstream.
Guided by the voices of 100 child interviewees aged between 6 and 11 who describe the kind of world they would like to see by the year 2040, Gameau draws on the best minds from around the world to focus on climate, economics, technology, civil society, education, agriculture and sustainability to conjure a positive portrait of what ‘could be’ instead of the current dystopian future we are so often presented.
Aimed at a broad audience including children and their families, Gameau blends traditional documentary with dramatized sequences and high-end visual effects to show how these solutions - including seaweed farming, empowering girls and women with education, automated vehicles and decentralized, renewable energy systems - could regenerate the world for future generations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.