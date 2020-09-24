NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge will present three programs on the impact of climate change and how communities can respond.
These programs will be offered the third Thursday in October, November and December. They will be available to the public through Zoom.
Links to the programs will be available later on the Storm Surge website, storm-surge.org.
"The Heat is On: Climate Change Impacts Our Health" will be presented Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. by Dr. Ahmer Ibrahim, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Anna Jacques Hospital.
Ibrahim will discuss how extreme changes in climate can affect one's health, from increased cases of asthma in children to malnutrition and heat stress in all populations.
The World Health Organization has estimated that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year, especially in developing countries that lack the infrastructure to prepare and respond to extreme conditions, according to Storm Surge.
"Triple Bottom Line Benefits of Green Infrastructure" will be presented Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. by Bob Uhlig, a landscape architect with Halvorson Tighe & Bond.
A key component of “green infrastructure” is low-impact development with a stormwater management approach that uses landscape design techniques to infiltrate stormwater runoff close to its source, addressing costly treatment of runoff at water treatment plants, according to Storm Surge.
Uhlig will provide examples such as gardens, green roofs and vegetated swales, explaining how they contribute to the beauty of communities while performing an important function.
"Planning for Resilience: With People, Place and Planet in Mind? will be presented Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. by Steve Whitman and Elizabeth Kelly.
Whitman is founder and principal of Resilience Planning & Design and sustainability manager at Plymouth State University. Kelly is a planner and designer for Resilience Planning & Design, and board president of the Permaculture Association of the Northeast.
A resilient community relies on social connections among its members to make society work and this "social capital" is important in times of crisis, according to Storm Surge.
In addition to talking about social capital, Whitman and Kelly will discuss access to food and the importance of a resilient food supply and how it contributes to balance and sustainability.
Storm Surge encourages and supports communities to prepare for the impact of sea level rise, extreme weather events and other effects of long-term climate change. In June, Storm Surge sponsored Amber Hewett, who spoke on “Winds of Change ... Offshore.”
For more information about Storm Surge-sponsored events, email stormsurge9@gmail.com.
