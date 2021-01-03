NEWBURYPORT — At its monthly meeting via Zoom this week, Storm Surge will share three interactive presentations which its volunteers developed for use in Newburyport Public Schools.
The presentations include Climate Change, The Great Marsh, Part 1: Past and Present and The Great Marsh, Part 2: Our Future Together.
The first presentation explores the natural and human causes of climate change and traces the history of human-induced global warming, starting with the use of fossil fuels during the industrial revolution up to the present. Local historic photos are included to make this topic feel real to Newburyport students. The video concludes with the urgent need to lower greenhouse gases through the reduced reliance on fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy sources.
The Great Marsh, Part 1: Past and Present describes the size, location and characteristics of the Great Marsh. It provides an overview of the geologic formation of the marsh and early human history through the arrival of European colonists. It presents the marsh as an ecological system, including how humans, plants, birds and animals use and experience it. The goal of this presentation is to get students talking about climate change, what they already know and what they can learn.
The Great Marsh, Part 2: Our Future Together discusses the role the Great Marsh will play for our community as the climate continues to change. After describing the impacts of climate change, including rising seas and increased storm intensity, the video explores both how the Great Marsh can mitigate these impacts and how it is vulnerable to them. It concludes by urging students to help protect this unique resource for now and the future.
Each presentation is roughly 20-25 minutes long with pause breaks to allow for student reflection and discussion. For teachers, Storm Surge provided instructional guides with suggestions for further study as well as pre- and follow-up homework assignments.
To next Storm Surge meeting will take place on Jan. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84570394837?pwd=b2hnRC9uMHZmN24xOWhWL2FnMmI2UT09, or enter the Meeting ID: 845 7039 4837 and the Passcode: 717886 on Zoom.
To join by mobile phone, dial +19294362866, and then enter the meeting ID followed by the passcode.
For more information on Storm Surge, visit https://storm-surge.org.
