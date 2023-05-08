NEWBURYPORT — The public is invited to attend the Storm Surge Speaker Series event “Marine Debris Removal” presented by Laura Ludwig, director of the Marine Debris and Plastics Program at the Center for Coastal Studies, Provincetown.
The event will be held May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center. Storm Surge asks community members to register at storm-surge.org/speaker-series-2023.
For those unable to attend in person, the program will be broadcast live on local cable access NCM-HUB Channel 8.
This event is a follow-up to the screening of the “Story of Plastics” on April 20.
The theme of Ludwig’s presentation is the environmental and human impacts of marine debris found on shorelines of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, and underwater in the Gulf of Maine.
She will address the impact that marine debris has on wildlife, the role of plastics in climate change, and what people can do as individuals to help resolve this environmental issue.
Storm Surge, a nonprofit organization based in Newburyport, presents programs by climate science experts, government officials, and community activists for residents, businesses and government agencies to consider action to mitigate the effects of climate change.
