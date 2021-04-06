NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge is developing a series of programs, “Toward a Resilient Newburyport,” focused on issues raised in the recently published Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan, and the group needs volunteers to help out.
The seven presentations will take place the last Tuesday of each month from May to November: May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30.
The group is partnering with the Parks Department to plan outdoor, in-person programs this summer and hopes to move indoors to the Senior Community Center by fall. In both cases, there will be opportunities to watch programs remotely via Zoom.
Storm Surge needs volunteers to help the day of each program, whether it is setting up, cleaning up or managing audio equipment and cameras.
The organization is also in a period of transition as Bill Clary has stepped down as chair after a year. There is always a need for volunteers to help with programs, marketing, management and volunteer recruitment.
There are plans for the group to host a debate on local climate resiliency issues between candidates for mayor and/or councilors at large.
In summer 2022, Storm Surge will host Stephen Young, a professor in the geography and sustainability department at Salem University, for a monthlong exhibition of work by area scientists and artists working on climate change issues.
Those interested in helping with any of these programs should contact Storm Surge at stormsurge9@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.