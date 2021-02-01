NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge's education committee will share newly released school presentations at its monthly meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The committee will make a brief presentation about its newly released programs that merge climate science and local environmental concerns for use by educators and the community.
In support of the group's mission of promoting preparedness in the face of climate change, these presentations educate students and encourage them to discuss topics of impact to the community, according to a press release.
Co-leaders Heather Lipp and Bob Young will guide the conversation and discuss the content of the videos.
The link for the committee's Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84570394837?pwd=b2hnRC9uMHZmN24xOWhWL2FnMmI2UT09.
Meeting ID: 845 7039 4837; Passcode: 717886.
One tap mobile: +19294362866,,84570394837#,,,,,,0#,,717886# US (New York).
Climate change covers the natural and human causes and traces the history of human-induced global warming, starting with the use of fossil fuels during the Industrial Revolution to the present.
Local historic photos are included to make this topic feel real to Newburyport students. The video concludes with the urgent need to lower greenhouse gases through reduced reliance on fossil fuels and the transition to renewable energy sources.
"The Great Marsh, Part 1: Past and Present" describes the size, location and characteristics of the Great Marsh.
It presents an overview of the geologic formation of the marsh and early human history through the arrival of European colonists. The group presents the marsh as an ecological system, including how humans, plants, birds and animals use and experience it. In anticipation of Part 2, students discuss their understanding of what climate change is and the video ends with a brief explanation.
"The Great Marsh, Part 2: Our Future Together" discusses the role the Great Marsh will play for the community as the climate continues to change. After describing the impact of climate change, including rising seas and increased storm intensity, the video discusses how the Great Marsh can mitigate these impacts and how it is vulnerable to them. It concludes by urging students to help protect this unique resource for now and the future.
Storm Surge monthly meeting dates: The meetings are scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month, 6:30 to 8 p.m., on Feb. 3, March 3, April 7, May 5 and June 2.
The meetings will inform people of the activities Storm Surge is pursuing and allow them to gather their thoughts on projects and actions the group should consider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.